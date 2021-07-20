Trending:
Manoah expected to start for Toronto against Boston

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (57-38, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-43, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (5-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (2-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Boston will meet on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 22-21 on their home turf. Toronto has slugged .456 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .669 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Red Sox are 29-19 in road games. Boston has slugged .442 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .569.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 13-4. Nick Pivetta secured his eighth victory and Kike Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for Boston. Ross Stripling registered his sixth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 31 home runs and is batting .328.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 105 hits and has 51 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .239 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Alek Manoah: (back), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

