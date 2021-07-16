On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Marathon man Mohoric posts 2nd Tour de France stage win

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021
LIBOURNE, France (AP) — Slovenia champion Matej Mohoric posted a second Tour de France stage win on Friday after surging free from a breakaway group with a darting attack.

Mohoric, who rides for the Bahrain Victorious team, made his move with 26 kilometers (16 miles) left and produced a tremendous solo effort after spending the day at the front.

Mohoric has stage wins at all three Grand Tours and is a specialist of long solo efforts. He had earned his first Tour stage win by claiming the marathon stage of this year’s race. a 249-kilometer hilly trek in central France.

On paper, Friday’s 207-kilometer flat stage to the southwestern town of Libourne looked tailor-made for Mark Cavendish, but the British sprinter’s team did not try to catch the breakaway when it formed.

After matching Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 stage wins last week, Cavendish will have another chance to break it during Sunday’s final stage, a mainly processional ride generally ending with a mass sprint on the Champs-Elysees.

With none of the breakaway riders a threat in the general classification, race leader Tadej Pogacar rode safely in the pack, about 18 minutes behind.

