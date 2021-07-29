Mariners acquire RHP Diego Castillo from Rays for 2 players

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners quickly found a replacement for the back end of their bullpen, acquiring right-hander Diego Castillo from the Tampa Bay Rays for reliever JT Chargois and a minor league infielder on Thursday.

Castillo will likely jump into the closer role that was vacated when the Mariners traded Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros earlier in the week. But unlike Graveman, who will be a free agent after the season, the Mariners gain a significant amount of control for the future with the acquisition of Castillo.

Castillo, 27, has 14 saves in 37 appearances and a 2.72 ERA this season for the Rays. He had a 1.66 ERA in 21 appearances during the shortened 2020 season for Tampa Bay.

More important for Seattle, Castillo will be under club control through 2024.

Chargois, 30, has been a solid addition to Seattle’s bullpen this season, making 31 appearances with a 3.00 ERA after not pitching in 2020. He’s primarily been a bridge option, pitching mostly in the sixth and seventh innings. Chargois had gone eight straight appearances without giving up an earned run before getting tagged for three runs by the Astros on Wednesday.

Also going to Tampa Bay is 23-year-old minor league infielder Austin Shenton. Shenton was a fifth-round pick by Seattle in 2019. He appeared in 67 games between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas this season, hitting .300 with 29 doubles, 12 homers and 61 RBIs.

