Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper to IL

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 5:56 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Miami Marlins placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and infielder/outfielder Garrett Cooper on the 10-day injured list Monday after the pair got hurt a day earlier at Philadelphia.

Chisholm left in the first inning with a left shoulder contusion following a diving attempt on Bryce Harper’s single in short right field.

Cooper departed in the eighth inning after a collision at first base with Travis Jankowski. He has a left elbow sprain.

The Marlins open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Miami recalled outfielder Lewis Brinson and selected right-handed relief pitcher Andrew Bellatti from Triple-A Jacksonville.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

