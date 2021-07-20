Trending:
Marquez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Seattle

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (50-44, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-53, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-5, 5.72 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (8-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -177, Mariners +153; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Seattle will play on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 32-19 in home games in 2020. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .360.

The Mariners have gone 21-24 away from home. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .293 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .354.

The Rockies won the last meeting 5-2. German Marquez secured his sixth victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Colorado. Justus Sheffield took his seventh loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 16 home runs and is batting .256.

J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with 95 hits and has 31 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners: 6-4, .210 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (undisclosed), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

