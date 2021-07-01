On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

McBride scores 26 as Lynx beat Mercury 82-76

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 12:08 am
1 min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Kayla McBride scored a season-high 26 points, Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier each had a double-double and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-76 on Wednesday night.

McBride made 9 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Collier finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds and Fowles, who was 7-of-11 shooting, scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Layshia Clarendon added 12 points for Minnesota (8-7).

McBride hit back-to-back 3-pointers — the first six of her 10 points in a 12-0 run that made it 64-53 late in the third quarter — to give Minnesota the lead for good.

Brianna Turner hit a jumper to trim the Mercury’s deficit to 78-74 with 1:03 left but, after a miss on the other end by Fowles, Clarendon grabbed an offensive rebound and, after a timeout, hit a pull-up jumper Phoenix (7-8) got no closer.

Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 28 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 16 and Diana Taurasi 10. Griner was 12-of-15 shooting but the rest of the Phoenix players combined to shoot just 32% (17 of 53) from the field.

The Lynx, who opened the season with four consecutive losses, have won three straight to move above .500 for the first time this season.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

