McClanahan scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Toronto

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (44-40, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (51-36, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (3-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays travel to play the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

The Rays are 26-16 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 56 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 25-20 in road games. Toronto is slugging .454 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .679.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-1. Ryan Yarbrough earned his fifth victory and Wander Franco went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Robbie Ray registered his fourth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 18 home runs and is batting .206.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 28 home runs and is slugging .679.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .261 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Blue Jays: 6-4, .309 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

