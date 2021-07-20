Trending:
Sports News

Means scheduled to start for Baltimore against Tampa Bay

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (31-62, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (55-39, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (4-2, 0.00 ERA) Rays: Shane McClanahan (3-3, 3.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -197, Orioles +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles head to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The Rays are 28-18 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has hit 113 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Lowe leads the club with 21, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

The Orioles are 18-32 on the road. Baltimore is slugging .389 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a slugging percentage of .538.

The Orioles won the last meeting 6-1. Spenser Watkins earned his second victory and Pat Valaika went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Baltimore. Ryan Yarbrough registered his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with 21 home runs and is batting .211.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 110 hits and is batting .313.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .240 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring), Mike Brosseau: (oblique).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

