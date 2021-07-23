Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Megill expected to start for New York against Toronto

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (48-44, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (50-43, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (8-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 2.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -110, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will face off on Friday.

The Mets are 28-14 on their home turf. New York has a collective batting average of .234 this season, led by Pete Alonso with an average of .258.

The Blue Jays are 26-22 on the road. Toronto has slugged .456 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .677 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 77 hits and has 43 RBIs.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 32 home runs and is batting .329.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jeff McNeil: (undisclosed), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

        Read more: Sports News

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Alek Manoah: (back), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ima Black, widow of namesake of USS Delbert D. Black, celebrates 100th Birthday with a helicopter ride