Mensah’s goal gives Crew 1-0 victory over Atlanta United

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 6:30 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Jonathan Mensah’s 65th-minute goal was enough as the Columbus Crew shut out Atlanta United 1-0 Saturday.

Mensah recorded the only goal for the Crew (6-3-6) on a header, assisted by Marlon Hairston.

United (2-5-8) outshot the Crew 10-7, with four shots on goal to two for the Crew.

Eloy Room saved all four shots he faced for the Crew. Alec Kann saved one of the two shots he faced for United.

Both teams next play Friday. The Crew visit New York City FC and United visits Orlando City.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

