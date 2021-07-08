Mets-Pirates PPD, will play doubleheader Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — A game scheduled for Thursday night between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday.

The teams will play a single-admission twinbill beginning at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, trying to make up the game during Pittsburgh’s only scheduled visit to the Big Apple this season.

Friday night’s game could also be at risk as Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way up the East Coast.

It’s the second rainout this week for the Mets, who waited nearly 2 1/2 hours Tuesday to play the Brewers before owner Steve Cohen tweeted that the game was called off. New York made it up Wednesday as part of its ninth doubleheader this season.

Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44 ERA) had been set to burnish his candidacy as an All-Star replacement after teammate Jacob deGrom decided he won’t travel to Denver for the game. He was slated to face Pirates righty JT Brubaker (4-8, 4.09).

Neither team immediately stated pitching plans for Friday, when Mets righty Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60) was scheduled to face a to-be-determined Pirates pitcher.

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was held out of New York’s starting lineup after experiencing soreness in his left shoulder. Nimmo landed on his left side making a diving catch Wednesday. Mets manager Luis Rojas said Nimmo felt good doing baseball activities Thursday and would have been available off the bench.

Mets: RHP Robert Stock was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse and RHP Nick Tropeano is remaining with the team after being recalled Wednesday as the 27th man for New York’s doubleheader.

