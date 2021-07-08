On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mets-Pirates PPD, will play doubleheader Saturday

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 6:16 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A game scheduled for Thursday night between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday.

The teams will play a single-admission twinbill beginning at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, trying to make up the game during Pittsburgh’s only scheduled visit to the Big Apple this season.

Friday night’s game could also be at risk as Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way up the East Coast.

It’s the second rainout this week for the Mets, who waited nearly 2 1/2 hours Tuesday to play the Brewers before owner Steve Cohen tweeted that the game was called off. New York made it up Wednesday as part of its ninth doubleheader this season.

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44 ERA) had been set to burnish his candidacy as an All-Star replacement after teammate Jacob deGrom decided he won’t travel to Denver for the game. He was slated to face Pirates righty JT Brubaker (4-8, 4.09).

Neither team immediately stated pitching plans for Friday, when Mets righty Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60) was scheduled to face a to-be-determined Pirates pitcher.

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was held out of New York’s starting lineup after experiencing soreness in his left shoulder. Nimmo landed on his left side making a diving catch Wednesday. Mets manager Luis Rojas said Nimmo felt good doing baseball activities Thursday and would have been available off the bench.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Robert Stock was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse and RHP Nick Tropeano is remaining with the team after being recalled Wednesday as the 27th man for New York’s doubleheader.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent