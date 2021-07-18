On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mets place deGrom on IL with forearm tightness

The Associated Press
July 18, 2021 12:50 pm
1 min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Mets will place right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness, manager Luis Rojas announced on Sunday.

The Mets ace first experienced the tightness before the All-Star Game and determined on Friday that he would be unable to make his scheduled start on Sunday. Taijuan Walker will replace him against Pittsburgh.

DeGrom underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed the issue is in his forearm and that there is no structural damage to his elbow. Rojas said the injury is not related to the forearm flexor injury that deGrom had earlier this season.

“I’m frustrated,” deGrom said. “I don’t know what else to say. I guess it’s good news whenever structurally, everything looks good, but … the level of frustration now is really high.”

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

He has also battled through back, lat and shoulder injuries this season, but has maintained a major league-best 1.08 ERA.

The Mets have not announced a corresponding transaction and Rojas said the team does not yet have a plan for who will start the first two games of a series at Cincinnati starting Monday.

The IL stint will be backdated. He will be eligible to return July 25, in the midst of a stretch of 18 games in 17 days for the Mets.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea