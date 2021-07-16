Trending:
Mets to take on Pirates on the road

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021
New York Mets (47-40, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-56, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-7, 2.75 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +130, Mets -150; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The Pirates are 19-25 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .303, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .393.

The Mets are 19-26 on the road. New York’s lineup has 88 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads the club with 17 homers.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-5. David Bednar notched his second victory and Rodolfo Castro went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Pittsburgh. Edwin Diaz took his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .516.

Alonso leads the Mets with 49 RBIs and is batting .250.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .275 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mets: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (side), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (oblique), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Gregory Polanco: (hip), Phillip Evans: (concussion), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

