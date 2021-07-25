Mexico 5, Italy 0
|Italy
|
|
|
|
|
|Mexico
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|21
|0
|1
|0
|
|Totals
|27
|5
|9
|5
|
|Laura Vigna lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sydney Romero dp
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Amanda Fama ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nicole Rangel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Andrea Filler 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anissa Urtez ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Erika Piancastelli c-ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brittany Cervantes lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Marta Gasparotto c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tatyana Forbes lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giulia Longhi 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzannah Brookshire rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Emily Carosone dp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Victoria Vidales 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beatrice Ricchi rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chelsea Gonzales 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Fabrizia Marrone pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sashel Palacios c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Giulia Koutsoyanopulos 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Amanda Sanchez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrea Howard cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stefania Aradillas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Italy
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|Mexico
|011
|030
|x
|—
|5
DP_Mexico 1, Italy 0. LOB_Mexico 7, Italy 2. 2B_Gonzales (2), Brookshire (1), Romero (1). HR_Cervantes (1), Romero (1), Urtez (1)
|Greta Cecchetti L, 0-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Alexia Lacatena
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Dallas Escobedo W, 1-2
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
HBP_by Escobedo (Longhi, Ricchi)
Umpires_Home, Miki Yabe, Japan; First, Mitsunori Kusamoto, Japan; Second, Yu Zhiling, China; Third, Manuel Tovar, Venezuela.
T_1:40.
