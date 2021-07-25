On Air: Executive Leaders Radio
Mexico 5, Italy 0

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 8:57 am
< a min read
      

Mexico 5, Italy 0

Italy Mexico
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 21 0 1 0 Totals 27 5 9 5
Laura Vigna lf 3 0 1 0 Sydney Romero dp 3 1 2 1
Amanda Fama ss 3 0 0 0 Nicole Rangel cf 4 1 1 0
Andrea Filler 2b 3 0 0 0 Anissa Urtez ss 4 1 1 2
Erika Piancastelli c-ph 3 0 0 0 Brittany Cervantes lf 3 1 1 1
Marta Gasparotto c 0 0 0 0 Tatyana Forbes lf 0 0 0 0
Giulia Longhi 3b 2 0 0 0 Suzannah Brookshire rf 3 1 1 0
Emily Carosone dp 2 0 0 0 Victoria Vidales 1b 2 0 0 0
Beatrice Ricchi rf 1 0 0 0 Chelsea Gonzales 2b 3 0 2 1
Fabrizia Marrone pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Sashel Palacios c 2 0 1 0
Giulia Koutsoyanopulos 1b 2 0 0 0 Amanda Sanchez 3b 2 0 0 0
Andrea Howard cf 2 0 0 0 Stefania Aradillas ph 1 0 0 0
Italy 000 000 0 0
Mexico 011 030 x 5

DP_Mexico 1, Italy 0. LOB_Mexico 7, Italy 2. 2B_Gonzales (2), Brookshire (1), Romero (1). HR_Cervantes (1), Romero (1), Urtez (1)

IP H R ER BB SO
Italy
Greta Cecchetti L, 0-3 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 3
Alexia Lacatena 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 3
IP H R ER BB SO
Mexico
Dallas Escobedo W, 1-2 7 1 0 0 0 4

HBP_by Escobedo (Longhi, Ricchi)

Umpires_Home, Miki Yabe, Japan; First, Mitsunori Kusamoto, Japan; Second, Yu Zhiling, China; Third, Manuel Tovar, Venezuela.

T_1:40.

