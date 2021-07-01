Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|47
|11
|18
|10
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Marte cf
|6
|1
|4
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|6
|1
|3
|2
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Duvall rf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Harper rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Sánchez lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|McCutchen lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Panik 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|León c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Miller 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holloway p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton ss
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|Sierra ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Curtiss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|010
|162
|010
|—
|11
|Philadelphia
|040
|100
|100
|—
|6
E_Segura (6), Bohm (12). DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Miami 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_León (3), Chisholm Jr. (8), Duvall (8), Sánchez (2). 3B_Maton (1). HR_Panik (1), Duvall (18), Harper 2 (13). SF_Herrera (4).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Holloway
|3
|
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Pop W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Curtiss H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Okert H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola L,5-5
|4
|2-3
|9
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Feliz
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Neris
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brogdon
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bradley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Holloway pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, John Bacon; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_4:06. A_17,190 (42,792).
Comments