Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 12:10 am
Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 47 11 18 10 Totals 33 6 8 6
Chisholm Jr. 2b 6 1 1 0 Herrera cf 4 0 0 1
Marte cf 6 1 4 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Cooper 1b 6 1 3 2 Segura 2b 5 0 1 1
Duvall rf 5 3 3 1 Realmuto c 5 0 1 0
Rojas ss 5 1 1 1 Harper rf 5 2 3 2
Sánchez lf 5 1 2 2 McCutchen lf 2 1 0 0
Panik 3b 4 2 2 2 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0
León c 5 0 1 2 Miller 1b 2 0 0 0
Holloway p 1 0 0 0 Hoskins ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Pop p 0 0 0 0 Maton ss 2 2 1 2
Sierra ph 2 1 1 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0
Okert p 0 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 Jankowski ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Bass p 0 0 0 0 Nola p 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Alfaro ph 1 0 0 0 Williams ss 2 0 1 0
García p 0 0 0 0
Miami 010 162 010 11
Philadelphia 040 100 100 6

E_Segura (6), Bohm (12). DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Miami 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_León (3), Chisholm Jr. (8), Duvall (8), Sánchez (2). 3B_Maton (1). HR_Panik (1), Duvall (18), Harper 2 (13). SF_Herrera (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Holloway 3 4 5 5 5 5
Pop W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Curtiss H,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Okert H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bass 1 1 1 1 0 1
Floro 1 1 0 0 0 1
García 1 0 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Nola L,5-5 4 2-3 9 7 7 0 11
Feliz 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Neris 1 3 2 1 1 1
De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 0 3
Brogdon 1 2 1 1 0 0
Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 0

Holloway pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, John Bacon; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_4:06. A_17,190 (42,792).

