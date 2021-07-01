Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|47
|11
|18
|10
|1
|16
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.256
|Marte cf
|6
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Cooper 1b
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.270
|Duvall rf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Sánchez lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|Panik 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.500
|León c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.174
|Holloway p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Pop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Sierra ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Curtiss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Alfaro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|6
|10
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.325
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Harper rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|McCutchen lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Miller 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|b-Hoskins ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Maton ss
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.265
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Jankowski ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Nola p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Williams ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Miami
|010
|162
|010_11
|18
|0
|Philadelphia
|040
|100
|100_6
|8
|2
a-singled for Pop in the 5th. b-struck out for Miller in the 5th. c-pinch hit for Okert in the 7th. d-grounded out for Brogdon in the 8th. e-grounded out for Floro in the 9th.
E_Segura (6), Bohm (12). LOB_Miami 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_León (3), Chisholm Jr. (8), Duvall (8), Sánchez (2). 3B_Maton (1). HR_Panik (1), off Nola; Duvall (18), off Nola; Harper (12), off Holloway; Harper (13), off Bass. RBIs_Panik 2 (2), Duvall (56), Cooper 2 (26), Rojas (22), Sánchez 2 (7), León 2 (6), Harper 2 (23), Maton 2 (13), Herrera (22), Segura (21). SF_Herrera.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Sierra, León 2); Philadelphia 2 (Miller, Maton). RISP_Miami 8 for 17; Philadelphia 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Marte, Sánchez, Rojas, Panik, Herrera. GIDP_Realmuto.
DP_Miami 1 (Chisholm Jr., Rojas, Cooper).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holloway
|3
|
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|66
|4.35
|Pop, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.28
|Curtiss, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2.67
|Okert, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.34
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.38
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.70
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 5-5
|4
|2-3
|9
|7
|7
|0
|11
|98
|4.44
|Feliz
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|36.00
|Neris
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|37
|3.52
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|9.64
|Brogdon
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.40
|Bradley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.00
Inherited runners-scored_Pop 2-1, Okert 2-0, Feliz 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, John Bacon; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_4:06. A_17,190 (42,792).
