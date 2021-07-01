Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 47 11 18 10 1 16 Chisholm Jr. 2b 6 1 1 0 0 4 .256 Marte cf 6 1 4 0 0 1 .302 Cooper 1b 6 1 3 2 0 2 .270 Duvall rf 5 3 3 1 0 2 .224 Rojas ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .255 Sánchez lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .235 Panik 3b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .500 León c 5 0 1 2 0 2 .174 Holloway p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Pop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Sierra ph 2 1 1 0 0 1 .235 Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Alfaro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 8 6 6 10 Herrera cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .250 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Segura 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .325 Realmuto c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .264 Harper rf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .275 McCutchen lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .231 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .240 Miller 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .236 b-Hoskins ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Maton ss 2 2 1 2 1 0 .265 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Jankowski ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .364 Nola p 0 0 0 0 2 0 .200 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Williams ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .292

Miami 010 162 010_11 18 0 Philadelphia 040 100 100_6 8 2

a-singled for Pop in the 5th. b-struck out for Miller in the 5th. c-pinch hit for Okert in the 7th. d-grounded out for Brogdon in the 8th. e-grounded out for Floro in the 9th.

E_Segura (6), Bohm (12). LOB_Miami 10, Philadelphia 7. 2B_León (3), Chisholm Jr. (8), Duvall (8), Sánchez (2). 3B_Maton (1). HR_Panik (1), off Nola; Duvall (18), off Nola; Harper (12), off Holloway; Harper (13), off Bass. RBIs_Panik 2 (2), Duvall (56), Cooper 2 (26), Rojas (22), Sánchez 2 (7), León 2 (6), Harper 2 (23), Maton 2 (13), Herrera (22), Segura (21). SF_Herrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Sierra, León 2); Philadelphia 2 (Miller, Maton). RISP_Miami 8 for 17; Philadelphia 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Marte, Sánchez, Rojas, Panik, Herrera. GIDP_Realmuto.

DP_Miami 1 (Chisholm Jr., Rojas, Cooper).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holloway 3 4 5 5 5 5 66 4.35 Pop, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 5.28 Curtiss, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 8 2.67 Okert, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Bass 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.34 Floro 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.38 García 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.70

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 5-5 4 2-3 9 7 7 0 11 98 4.44 Feliz 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 36.00 Neris 1 3 2 1 1 1 37 3.52 De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 9.64 Brogdon 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 4.40 Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.00

Inherited runners-scored_Pop 2-1, Okert 2-0, Feliz 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, John Bacon; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_4:06. A_17,190 (42,792).

