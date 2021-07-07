Trending:
Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 12:01 am
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 1 9 1 5 12
Betts rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .246
Muncy 1b-2b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .260
Turner 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .192
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith c 4 0 1 1 1 1 .260
Taylor 2b-lf-cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .274
Lux ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .237
Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .245
Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cleavinger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Pujols ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Gonsolin p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .286
McKinstry lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
d-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Nelson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Beaty lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 7 0 3 9
Chisholm Jr. 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Hess p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marte cf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .291
Cooper rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .272
Aguilar 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Rojas ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255
Sánchez lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .227
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230
Panik 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188
López p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .067
Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Sierra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Berti ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Los Angeles 000 100 000 0_1 9 2
Miami 000 001 000 1_2 7 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Okert in the 5th. b-struck out for Floro in the 7th. c-intentionally walked for Bickford in the 8th. d-grounded out for McKinstry in the 8th. e-singled for García in the 9th.

E_Lux (8), Smith (6), Aguilar (6), Cooper (1). LOB_Los Angeles 14, Miami 10. 2B_López (2), Rojas (16). RBIs_Smith (30). SB_Marte 2 (16), Taylor (8). CS_Chisholm Jr. (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Betts, Bellinger, Barnes, Smith); Miami 6 (Marte 2, Alfaro, Rojas). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Miami 1 for 14.

GIDP_Muncy, Pujols.

DP_Miami 2 (Aguilar, Rojas, Aguilar; Rojas, Panik, Aguilar).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin 5 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 72 2.11
Reed, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 0 1 1 22 0.00
Cleavinger 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.93
Bickford 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.93
Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.00
Alexander 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 27 2.03
Treinen, L, 2-4 1 0 1 0 0 1 20 2.86
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López 4 4 1 1 1 8 91 2.94
Okert 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Bass 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.26
Floro 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 3.09
Bleier 1 1 0 0 1 1 14 2.64
García 1 2 0 0 1 0 22 3.55
Hess, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bickford 1-0, Treinen 3-0. IBB_off Reed (Sánchez), off Bleier (Pujols). HBP_López (Turner), Nelson (Marte). WP_Treinen.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_4:34. A_7,993 (36,742).

