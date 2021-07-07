Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 1 9 1 5 12 Betts rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .246 Muncy 1b-2b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .260 Turner 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .192 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith c 4 0 1 1 1 1 .260 Taylor 2b-lf-cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .274 Lux ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .237 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .245 Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cleavinger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Pujols ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .253 Gonsolin p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .286 McKinstry lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 d-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Nelson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Beaty lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 7 0 3 9 Chisholm Jr. 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Hess p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Marte cf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .291 Cooper rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .272 Aguilar 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Rojas ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255 Sánchez lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .227 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230 Panik 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188 López p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .067 Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Sierra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Berti ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .225

Los Angeles 000 100 000 0_1 9 2 Miami 000 001 000 1_2 7 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Okert in the 5th. b-struck out for Floro in the 7th. c-intentionally walked for Bickford in the 8th. d-grounded out for McKinstry in the 8th. e-singled for García in the 9th.

E_Lux (8), Smith (6), Aguilar (6), Cooper (1). LOB_Los Angeles 14, Miami 10. 2B_López (2), Rojas (16). RBIs_Smith (30). SB_Marte 2 (16), Taylor (8). CS_Chisholm Jr. (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Betts, Bellinger, Barnes, Smith); Miami 6 (Marte 2, Alfaro, Rojas). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Miami 1 for 14.

GIDP_Muncy, Pujols.

DP_Miami 2 (Aguilar, Rojas, Aguilar; Rojas, Panik, Aguilar).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin 5 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 72 2.11 Reed, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 0 1 1 22 0.00 Cleavinger 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.93 Bickford 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.93 Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.00 Alexander 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 27 2.03 Treinen, L, 2-4 1 0 1 0 0 1 20 2.86

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López 4 4 1 1 1 8 91 2.94 Okert 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Bass 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.26 Floro 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 3.09 Bleier 1 1 0 0 1 1 14 2.64 García 1 2 0 0 1 0 22 3.55 Hess, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bickford 1-0, Treinen 3-0. IBB_off Reed (Sánchez), off Bleier (Pujols). HBP_López (Turner), Nelson (Marte). WP_Treinen.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_4:34. A_7,993 (36,742).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.