Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|1
|9
|1
|5
|12
|
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Muncy 1b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Taylor 2b-lf-cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Lux ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cleavinger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Pujols ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Gonsolin p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|McKinstry lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|d-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Beaty lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|7
|0
|3
|9
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Hess p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Cooper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.272
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Sánchez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Panik 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|López p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Sierra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Berti ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000
|0_1
|9
|2
|Miami
|000
|001
|000
|1_2
|7
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Okert in the 5th. b-struck out for Floro in the 7th. c-intentionally walked for Bickford in the 8th. d-grounded out for McKinstry in the 8th. e-singled for García in the 9th.
E_Lux (8), Smith (6), Aguilar (6), Cooper (1). LOB_Los Angeles 14, Miami 10. 2B_López (2), Rojas (16). RBIs_Smith (30). SB_Marte 2 (16), Taylor (8). CS_Chisholm Jr. (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Betts, Bellinger, Barnes, Smith); Miami 6 (Marte 2, Alfaro, Rojas). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Miami 1 for 14.
GIDP_Muncy, Pujols.
DP_Miami 2 (Aguilar, Rojas, Aguilar; Rojas, Panik, Aguilar).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|72
|2.11
|Reed, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
|Cleavinger
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.93
|Bickford
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.93
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.00
|Alexander
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|2.03
|Treinen, L, 2-4
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.86
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|91
|2.94
|Okert
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.26
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.09
|Bleier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.64
|García
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.55
|Hess, W, 2-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bickford 1-0, Treinen 3-0. IBB_off Reed (Sánchez), off Bleier (Pujols). HBP_López (Turner), Nelson (Marte). WP_Treinen.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_4:34. A_7,993 (36,742).
