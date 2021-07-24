On Air: Motley Fool Money
Miami 3, San Diego 2

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 9:27 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 31 3 8 2
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 2 2 0
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 Marte cf 3 0 1 0
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 1 Aguilar 1b 2 0 1 2
Grisham cf 2 0 1 0 Duvall rf 4 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0
Myers rf 3 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0
Profar 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 Brinson lf 3 0 1 0
Nola c 3 0 0 0 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0
Kim 2b 3 0 0 0 Garrett p 2 0 1 0
Weathers p 1 1 1 1 b-León ph 0 0 0 0
a-O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 1-Sierra pr 0 1 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 d-Panik ph 1 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0
c-Hosmer ph-1b 1 0 0 0
San Diego 101 000 000 2
Miami 000 010 20x 3

E_Machado (8). DP_San Diego 1, Miami 2. LOB_San Diego 3, Miami 9. HR_Tatis Jr. (30), Weathers (1). SB_Rojas (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Weathers 4 2 0 0 3 4
Stammen 2 1 1 0 0 4
Hill, L, 5-5, BS, 1-4 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Adams 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pagán 1 2 0 0 0 1
Miami
Garrett, W, 1-1 7 4 2 2 1 10
Floro, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1
García, S, 15-18 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Weathers (Marte), Garrett (Grisham). WP_Weathers, Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:58.

