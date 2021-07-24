Miami 3, San Diego 2

|San Diego
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|2
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Profar 1b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nola c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kim 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Weathers p
|1
|1
|1
|1
|b-León ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|a-O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1-Sierra pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|d-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|c-Hosmer ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Miami
|000
|010
|20x
|—
|3
E_Machado (8). DP_San Diego 1, Miami 2. LOB_San Diego 3, Miami 9. HR_Tatis Jr. (30), Weathers (1). SB_Rojas (8).
|San Diego
|Weathers
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Stammen
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Hill, L, 5-5, BS, 1-4
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Adams
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|Garrett, W, 1-1
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Floro, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García, S, 15-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Weathers (Marte), Garrett (Grisham). WP_Weathers, Garrett.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:58.
