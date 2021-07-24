On Air: Motley Fool Money
Miami 3, San Diego 2

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 9:27 pm
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 4 2 2 12
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .263
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .292
Grisham cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .265
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Myers rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255
Profar 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Nola c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192
Kim 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .206
Weathers p 1 1 1 1 0 0 .200
a-O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .163
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Hosmer ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 8 2 4 11
Rojas ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .271
Marte cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .295
Aguilar 1b 2 0 1 2 2 0 .264
Duvall rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .215
Brinson lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .238
Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .161
Garrett p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250
b-León ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .167
1-Sierra pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .234
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 101 000 000_2 4 1
Miami 000 010 20x_3 8 0

a-struck out for Weathers in the 5th. b-walked for Garrett in the 7th. c-flied out for Adams in the 8th. d-grounded out for Floro in the 8th.

1-ran for León in the 7th.

E_Machado (8). LOB_San Diego 3, Miami 9. HR_Tatis Jr. (30), off Garrett; Weathers (1), off Garrett. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (67), Weathers (1), Aguilar 2 (71). SB_Rojas (8).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Machado, Myers); Miami 3 (Duvall 2, Panik). RISP_San Diego 0 for 3; Miami 2 for 9.

GIDP_Profar, Rojas.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Kim, Profar); Miami 2 (Rojas, Aguilar; Díaz, Rojas, Aguilar).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weathers 4 2 0 0 3 4 73 2.73
Stammen 2 1 1 0 0 4 36 2.68
Hill, L, 5-5, BS, 1-4 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 23 2.84
Adams 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 1.82
Pagán 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 3.54
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garrett, W, 1-1 7 4 2 2 1 10 85 4.37
Floro, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.70
García, S, 15-18 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.47

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 1-0. HBP_Weathers (Marte), Garrett (Grisham). WP_Weathers, Garrett. PB_Nola (3).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:58.

