Miami 3, San Diego 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 4 2 2 12 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .263 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .292 Grisham cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Myers rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255 Profar 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Nola c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192 Kim 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Weathers p 1 1 1 1 0 0 .200 a-O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .163 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Hosmer ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 8 2 4 11 Rojas ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .271 Marte cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .295 Aguilar 1b 2 0 1 2 2 0 .264 Duvall rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .215 Brinson lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .238 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .161 Garrett p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250 b-León ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .167 1-Sierra pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .234 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego 101 000 000_2 4 1 Miami 000 010 20x_3 8 0

a-struck out for Weathers in the 5th. b-walked for Garrett in the 7th. c-flied out for Adams in the 8th. d-grounded out for Floro in the 8th.

1-ran for León in the 7th.

E_Machado (8). LOB_San Diego 3, Miami 9. HR_Tatis Jr. (30), off Garrett; Weathers (1), off Garrett. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (67), Weathers (1), Aguilar 2 (71). SB_Rojas (8).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Machado, Myers); Miami 3 (Duvall 2, Panik). RISP_San Diego 0 for 3; Miami 2 for 9.

GIDP_Profar, Rojas.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Kim, Profar); Miami 2 (Rojas, Aguilar; Díaz, Rojas, Aguilar).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weathers 4 2 0 0 3 4 73 2.73 Stammen 2 1 1 0 0 4 36 2.68 Hill, L, 5-5, BS, 1-4 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 23 2.84 Adams 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 1.82 Pagán 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 3.54

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garrett, W, 1-1 7 4 2 2 1 10 85 4.37 Floro, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.70 García, S, 15-18 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.47

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 1-0. HBP_Weathers (Marte), Garrett (Grisham). WP_Weathers, Garrett. PB_Nola (3).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:58.

