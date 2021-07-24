Miami 3, San Diego 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|2
|12
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Profar 1b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Nola c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Kim 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Weathers p
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|a-O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hosmer ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|2
|4
|11
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.264
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Brinson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Garrett p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-León ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|1-Sierra pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|101
|000
|000_2
|4
|1
|Miami
|000
|010
|20x_3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Weathers in the 5th. b-walked for Garrett in the 7th. c-flied out for Adams in the 8th. d-grounded out for Floro in the 8th.
1-ran for León in the 7th.
E_Machado (8). LOB_San Diego 3, Miami 9. HR_Tatis Jr. (30), off Garrett; Weathers (1), off Garrett. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (67), Weathers (1), Aguilar 2 (71). SB_Rojas (8).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Machado, Myers); Miami 3 (Duvall 2, Panik). RISP_San Diego 0 for 3; Miami 2 for 9.
GIDP_Profar, Rojas.
DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Kim, Profar); Miami 2 (Rojas, Aguilar; Díaz, Rojas, Aguilar).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weathers
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|73
|2.73
|Stammen
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|36
|2.68
|Hill, L, 5-5, BS, 1-4
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|2.84
|Adams
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.82
|Pagán
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.54
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, W, 1-1
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|10
|85
|4.37
|Floro, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.70
|García, S, 15-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.47
Inherited runners-scored_Adams 1-0. HBP_Weathers (Marte), Garrett (Grisham). WP_Weathers, Garrett. PB_Nola (3).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:58.
