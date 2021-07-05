Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|5
|13
|
|Taylor cf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.271
|Pollock lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Turner 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.294
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Beaty pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Souza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Muncy ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Lux ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|McKinstry 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Bellinger ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Buehler p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.135
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Uceta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Betts ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|4
|9
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Marte cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Cooper 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.278
|Duvall rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Sánchez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Alfaro c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Panik 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Berti ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Rogers p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.065
|Okert p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hess p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Bender p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|020_4
|8
|2
|Miami
|003
|100
|01x_5
|8
|2
a-doubled for Alexander in the 7th. b-walked for Souza Jr. in the 8th. c-sacrificed for McKinstry in the 8th. d-walked for Uceta in the 8th. e-walked for Panik in the 8th. f-struck out for Hess in the 8th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.
E_McKinstry (4), Smith (5), Panik (1), Berti (8). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Miami 7. 2B_Buehler (2), Taylor (13), Barnes (6). HR_Alfaro (3), off González. RBIs_Taylor (43), Turner (42), Lux (34), Bellinger (15), Cooper (29), Rojas (23), Chisholm Jr. (30), Alfaro (10). SB_Marte (14), Cooper (1). CS_Chisholm Jr. (4). SF_Bellinger.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (McKinstry, Souza Jr., Turner, Pollock); Miami 1 (Alfaro). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Miami 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Marte. GIDP_Duvall.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Turner, McKinstry, Pujols).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|5
|
|5
|4
|3
|2
|6
|93
|2.49
|Alexander
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.13
|Uceta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|5.87
|González L,3-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|2.57
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|8
|96
|2.22
|Okert H,2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|0.00
|Pop H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|30
|5.76
|Hess W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|0.00
|Bender S,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.68
Inherited runners-scored_Pop 1-0, Hess 3-2. HBP_Buehler (Marte). PB_Alfaro (7).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:48. A_15,290 (36,742).
