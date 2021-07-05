Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 8 4 5 13 Taylor cf-2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .271 Pollock lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .249 González p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Turner 3b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .294 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Beaty pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .250 Smith c 4 1 1 0 1 2 .260 Souza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .160 Muncy ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Lux ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .238 McKinstry 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Bellinger ph-cf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .189 Buehler p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .135 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Uceta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Betts ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .247

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 8 4 4 9 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .256 Marte cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .291 Cooper 1b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .278 Duvall rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .230 Rojas ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .251 Sánchez lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Alfaro c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .235 Panik 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Berti ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Rogers p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .065 Okert p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Pop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hess p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Bender p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Los Angeles 002 000 020_4 8 2 Miami 003 100 01x_5 8 2

a-doubled for Alexander in the 7th. b-walked for Souza Jr. in the 8th. c-sacrificed for McKinstry in the 8th. d-walked for Uceta in the 8th. e-walked for Panik in the 8th. f-struck out for Hess in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

E_McKinstry (4), Smith (5), Panik (1), Berti (8). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Miami 7. 2B_Buehler (2), Taylor (13), Barnes (6). HR_Alfaro (3), off González. RBIs_Taylor (43), Turner (42), Lux (34), Bellinger (15), Cooper (29), Rojas (23), Chisholm Jr. (30), Alfaro (10). SB_Marte (14), Cooper (1). CS_Chisholm Jr. (4). SF_Bellinger.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (McKinstry, Souza Jr., Turner, Pollock); Miami 1 (Alfaro). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Miami 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Marte. GIDP_Duvall.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Turner, McKinstry, Pujols).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 5 5 4 3 2 6 93 2.49 Alexander 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.13 Uceta 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 5.87 González L,3-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 22 2.57

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rogers 5 6 2 2 0 8 96 2.22 Okert H,2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 27 0.00 Pop H,1 2-3 1 2 2 3 2 30 5.76 Hess W,1-0 1 0 0 0 2 1 16 0.00 Bender S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.68

Inherited runners-scored_Pop 1-0, Hess 3-2. HBP_Buehler (Marte). PB_Alfaro (7).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:48. A_15,290 (36,742).

