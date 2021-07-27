Trending:
Miami 7, Baltimore 3

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 10:28 pm
< a min read
      
Miami Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 7 15 7 Totals 34 3 8 3
Rojas ss 5 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 1 2 1
Marte cf 4 1 2 1 Hays lf 4 1 1 1
Aguilar dh 5 0 2 1 Mancini dh 4 0 2 0
Duvall rf 5 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0
L.Díaz 1b 5 2 2 1 Stewart rf 4 1 1 0
B.Anderson 3b 4 1 3 1 Urías ss 3 0 1 1
I.Díaz 2b 5 1 2 0 Severino c 4 0 1 0
León c 5 2 2 3 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0
Sierra lf 4 0 2 0 Leyba 2b 3 0 0 0
Miami 030 110 110 7
Baltimore 000 101 100 3

DP_Miami 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Miami 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_I.Díaz (5), Mancini 2 (22), Stewart (7). HR_León (3), L.Díaz (3), B.Anderson (5), Hays (10), Mullins (17). SB_Marte (22), B.Anderson (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Alcantara W,6-9 6 6 3 3 1 5
Bass H,12 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bender 1 2 0 0 0 1
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Watkins L,2-1 4 9 4 4 1 1
S.Anderson 2 2 1 1 0 2
Plutko 1 2 1 1 0 0
Greene 2 2 1 1 0 2

Alcantara pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Greene (Marte). WP_S.Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:06. A_10,098 (45,971).

