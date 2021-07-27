Miami 7, Baltimore 3

|Miami
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|7
|15
|7
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Rojas ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Aguilar dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Duvall rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Díaz 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Stewart rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|I.Díaz 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|León c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Leyba 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|030
|110
|110
|—
|7
|Baltimore
|000
|101
|100
|—
|3
DP_Miami 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Miami 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_I.Díaz (5), Mancini 2 (22), Stewart (7). HR_León (3), L.Díaz (3), B.Anderson (5), Hays (10), Mullins (17). SB_Marte (22), B.Anderson (4).
|Miami
|Alcantara W,6-9
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Bass H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bender
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|Watkins L,2-1
|4
|
|9
|4
|4
|1
|1
|S.Anderson
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Plutko
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Alcantara pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Greene (Marte). WP_S.Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:06. A_10,098 (45,971).
