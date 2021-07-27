Miami 7, Baltimore 3

Miami Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 7 15 7 Totals 34 3 8 3 Rojas ss 5 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 1 2 1 Marte cf 4 1 2 1 Hays lf 4 1 1 1 Aguilar dh 5 0 2 1 Mancini dh 4 0 2 0 Duvall rf 5 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 L.Díaz 1b 5 2 2 1 Stewart rf 4 1 1 0 B.Anderson 3b 4 1 3 1 Urías ss 3 0 1 1 I.Díaz 2b 5 1 2 0 Severino c 4 0 1 0 León c 5 2 2 3 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Sierra lf 4 0 2 0 Leyba 2b 3 0 0 0

Miami 030 110 110 — 7 Baltimore 000 101 100 — 3

DP_Miami 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Miami 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_I.Díaz (5), Mancini 2 (22), Stewart (7). HR_León (3), L.Díaz (3), B.Anderson (5), Hays (10), Mullins (17). SB_Marte (22), B.Anderson (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Alcantara W,6-9 6 6 3 3 1 5 Bass H,12 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bender 1 2 0 0 0 1 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 2

Baltimore Watkins L,2-1 4 9 4 4 1 1 S.Anderson 2 2 1 1 0 2 Plutko 1 2 1 1 0 0 Greene 2 2 1 1 0 2

Alcantara pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Greene (Marte). WP_S.Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:06. A_10,098 (45,971).

