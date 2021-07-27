Miami 7, Baltimore 3

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|7
|15
|7
|1
|5
|
|Rojas ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Aguilar dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Duvall rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|L.Díaz 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|I.Díaz 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|León c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.177
|Sierra lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Stewart rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.275
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Leyba 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Miami
|030
|110
|110_7
|15
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|101
|100_3
|8
|0
LOB_Miami 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_I.Díaz (5), Mancini 2 (22), Stewart (7). HR_León (3), off Watkins; L.Díaz (3), off S.Anderson; B.Anderson (5), off Plutko; Hays (10), off Alcantara; Mullins (17), off Alcantara. RBIs_León 3 (13), Marte (25), L.Díaz (4), B.Anderson (13), Aguilar (72), Hays (36), Mullins (36), Urías (22). SB_Marte (22), B.Anderson (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (I.Díaz, Duvall, Sierra, León 2); Baltimore 3 (Leyba, Stewart). RISP_Miami 3 for 14; Baltimore 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Rojas, Franco. LIDP_Stewart.
DP_Miami 1 (I.Díaz, Rojas, I.Díaz).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara W,6-9
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|85
|3.29
|Bass H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.69
|Bender
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.27
|Floro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.63
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins L,2-1
|4
|
|9
|4
|4
|1
|1
|87
|3.10
|S.Anderson
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|8.10
|Plutko
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|5.04
|Greene
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|37
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Bass 1-0. HBP_Greene (Marte). WP_S.Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:06. A_10,098 (45,971).
