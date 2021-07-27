Miami 7, Baltimore 3

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 7 15 7 1 5 Rojas ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Marte cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .306 Aguilar dh 5 0 2 1 0 1 .265 Duvall rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .229 L.Díaz 1b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .182 B.Anderson 3b 4 1 3 1 1 0 .265 I.Díaz 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .169 León c 5 2 2 3 0 1 .177 Sierra lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .244

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 1 10 Mullins cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .319 Hays lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .249 Mancini dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .268 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Stewart rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .206 Urías ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .275 Severino c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215 Leyba 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182

Miami 030 110 110_7 15 0 Baltimore 000 101 100_3 8 0

LOB_Miami 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_I.Díaz (5), Mancini 2 (22), Stewart (7). HR_León (3), off Watkins; L.Díaz (3), off S.Anderson; B.Anderson (5), off Plutko; Hays (10), off Alcantara; Mullins (17), off Alcantara. RBIs_León 3 (13), Marte (25), L.Díaz (4), B.Anderson (13), Aguilar (72), Hays (36), Mullins (36), Urías (22). SB_Marte (22), B.Anderson (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (I.Díaz, Duvall, Sierra, León 2); Baltimore 3 (Leyba, Stewart). RISP_Miami 3 for 14; Baltimore 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Franco. LIDP_Stewart.

DP_Miami 1 (I.Díaz, Rojas, I.Díaz).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara W,6-9 6 6 3 3 1 5 85 3.29 Bass H,12 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.69 Bender 1 2 0 0 0 1 14 2.27 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.63

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Watkins L,2-1 4 9 4 4 1 1 87 3.10 S.Anderson 2 2 1 1 0 2 30 8.10 Plutko 1 2 1 1 0 0 21 5.04 Greene 2 2 1 1 0 2 37 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Bass 1-0. HBP_Greene (Marte). WP_S.Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:06. A_10,098 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.