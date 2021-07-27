Trending:
Miami 7, Baltimore 3

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 10:28 pm
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 7 15 7 1 5
Rojas ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Marte cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .306
Aguilar dh 5 0 2 1 0 1 .265
Duvall rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .229
L.Díaz 1b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .182
B.Anderson 3b 4 1 3 1 1 0 .265
I.Díaz 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .169
León c 5 2 2 3 0 1 .177
Sierra lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .244
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 1 10
Mullins cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .319
Hays lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .249
Mancini dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .268
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Stewart rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .206
Urías ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .275
Severino c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215
Leyba 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Miami 030 110 110_7 15 0
Baltimore 000 101 100_3 8 0

LOB_Miami 10, Baltimore 5. 2B_I.Díaz (5), Mancini 2 (22), Stewart (7). HR_León (3), off Watkins; L.Díaz (3), off S.Anderson; B.Anderson (5), off Plutko; Hays (10), off Alcantara; Mullins (17), off Alcantara. RBIs_León 3 (13), Marte (25), L.Díaz (4), B.Anderson (13), Aguilar (72), Hays (36), Mullins (36), Urías (22). SB_Marte (22), B.Anderson (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (I.Díaz, Duvall, Sierra, León 2); Baltimore 3 (Leyba, Stewart). RISP_Miami 3 for 14; Baltimore 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Franco. LIDP_Stewart.

DP_Miami 1 (I.Díaz, Rojas, I.Díaz).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara W,6-9 6 6 3 3 1 5 85 3.29
Bass H,12 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.69
Bender 1 2 0 0 0 1 14 2.27
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.63
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Watkins L,2-1 4 9 4 4 1 1 87 3.10
S.Anderson 2 2 1 1 0 2 30 8.10
Plutko 1 2 1 1 0 0 21 5.04
Greene 2 2 1 1 0 2 37 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Bass 1-0. HBP_Greene (Marte). WP_S.Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:06. A_10,098 (45,971).

