Miami 7, Philadelphia 0

Miami Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 7 8 7 Totals 24 0 2 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 2 0 0 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 3 3 3 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 Cooper rf 2 1 0 0 Knapp 1b 0 0 0 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 3 1 3 4 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 Panik 3b 4 0 0 0 Maton 2b 0 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 2 0 McCutchen lf 1 0 0 0 León c 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 Sierra lf 3 0 0 0 Llovera p 0 0 0 0 Detwiler p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Williams cf-2b 3 0 1 0 Holloway p 2 0 0 0 Vierling rf 1 0 0 0 Harrison rf 0 0 0 0 Jankowski ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Eflin p 1 0 0 0 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 Miller ph-rf 2 0 0 0

Miami 201 400 0 — 7 Philadelphia 000 000 0 — 0

E_Chisholm Jr. (15), Rojas (3), Gregorius (8). DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Marte 2 (9), Rojas (18), Realmuto (13). HR_Marte (7), Aguilar (16).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Detwiler 1 1 0 0 1 2 Holloway W,2-2 5 0 0 0 2 6 Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Eflin L,4-7 3 2-3 6 6 5 2 5 De Los Santos 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 1 Llovera 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Eflin (Cooper), Llovera (Aguilar). WP_Detwiler.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:21. A_28,712 (42,792).

