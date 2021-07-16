Miami 7, Philadelphia 0

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|7
|8
|7
|
|Totals
|24
|0
|2
|0
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Knapp 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|3
|4
|
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|León c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sierra lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Llovera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detwiler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams cf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Holloway p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miller ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|201
|400
|0
|—
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
E_Chisholm Jr. (15), Rojas (3), Gregorius (8). DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Marte 2 (9), Rojas (18), Realmuto (13). HR_Marte (7), Aguilar (16).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detwiler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Holloway W,2-2
|5
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Bleier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin L,4-7
|3
|2-3
|6
|6
|5
|2
|5
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hammer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Llovera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Eflin (Cooper), Llovera (Aguilar). WP_Detwiler.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:21. A_28,712 (42,792).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments