Miami 7, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 6:56 pm
Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 7 8 7 Totals 24 0 2 0
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 2 0 0 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0
Marte cf 4 3 3 3 Hammer p 0 0 0 0
Cooper rf 2 1 0 0 Knapp 1b 0 0 0 0
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0
Aguilar 1b 3 1 3 4 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0
Panik 3b 4 0 0 0 Maton 2b 0 0 0 0
Rojas ss 4 0 2 0 McCutchen lf 1 0 0 0
León c 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0
Sierra lf 3 0 0 0 Llovera p 0 0 0 0
Detwiler p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0
Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Williams cf-2b 3 0 1 0
Holloway p 2 0 0 0 Vierling rf 1 0 0 0
Harrison rf 0 0 0 0 Jankowski ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Eflin p 1 0 0 0
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0
Miller ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Miami 201 400 0 7
Philadelphia 000 000 0 0

E_Chisholm Jr. (15), Rojas (3), Gregorius (8). DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Marte 2 (9), Rojas (18), Realmuto (13). HR_Marte (7), Aguilar (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Detwiler 1 1 0 0 1 2
Holloway W,2-2 5 0 0 0 2 6
Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Eflin L,4-7 3 2-3 6 6 5 2 5
De Los Santos 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Llovera 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Eflin (Cooper), Llovera (Aguilar). WP_Detwiler.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:21. A_28,712 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

