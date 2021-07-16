Trending:
Miami 7, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 6:56 pm
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 7 8 7 2 9
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 2 0 0 1 0 .255
Marte cf 4 3 3 3 0 1 .283
Cooper rf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .289
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 3 1 3 4 0 0 .273
Panik 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Rojas ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .269
León c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .170
Sierra lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Detwiler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
a-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .144
Holloway p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Harrison rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 0 2 0 3 8
Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .318
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knapp 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .168
Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .232
Maton 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265
McCutchen lf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .227
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Llovera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Williams cf-2b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Vierling rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .429
b-Jankowski ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Miller ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Miami 201 400 0_7 8 2
Philadelphia 000 000 0_0 2 1

a-lined out for Detwiler in the 2nd. b-struck out for Vierling in the 5th. c-struck out for De Los Santos in the 5th.

E_Chisholm Jr. (15), Rojas (3), Gregorius (8). LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Marte 2 (9), Rojas (18), Realmuto (13). HR_Marte (7), off Eflin; Aguilar (16), off De Los Santos. RBIs_Marte 3 (21), Aguilar 4 (66).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (León 3); Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius). RISP_Miami 2 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 2.

GIDP_Miller.

DP_Miami 1 (Aguilar, Rojas, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Detwiler 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 4.19
Holloway, W, 2-2 5 0 0 0 2 6 72 3.00
Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.36
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 4-7 3 2-3 6 6 5 2 5 79 4.17
De Los Santos 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 15 6.75
Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Llovera 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 2-2. HBP_Eflin (Cooper), Llovera (Aguilar). WP_Detwiler.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:21. A_28,712 (42,792).

