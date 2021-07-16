Miami 7, Philadelphia 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|7
|8
|7
|2
|9
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Marte cf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.283
|Cooper rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.273
|Panik 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|León c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Sierra lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Detwiler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.144
|Holloway p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Harrison rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|0
|2
|0
|3
|8
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knapp 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Maton 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|McCutchen lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.227
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Llovera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Torreyes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Williams cf-2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Vierling rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|b-Jankowski ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Miller ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Miami
|201
|400
|0_7
|8
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|0_0
|2
|1
a-lined out for Detwiler in the 2nd. b-struck out for Vierling in the 5th. c-struck out for De Los Santos in the 5th.
E_Chisholm Jr. (15), Rojas (3), Gregorius (8). LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Marte 2 (9), Rojas (18), Realmuto (13). HR_Marte (7), off Eflin; Aguilar (16), off De Los Santos. RBIs_Marte 3 (21), Aguilar 4 (66).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (León 3); Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius). RISP_Miami 2 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 2.
GIDP_Miller.
DP_Miami 1 (Aguilar, Rojas, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detwiler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.19
|Holloway, W, 2-2
|5
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|72
|3.00
|Bleier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.36
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 4-7
|3
|2-3
|6
|6
|5
|2
|5
|79
|4.17
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|6.75
|Hammer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Llovera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 2-2. HBP_Eflin (Cooper), Llovera (Aguilar). WP_Detwiler.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:21. A_28,712 (42,792).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments