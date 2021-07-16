Miami 7, Philadelphia 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 7 8 7 2 9 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 2 0 0 1 0 .255 Marte cf 4 3 3 3 0 1 .283 Cooper rf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .289 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Aguilar 1b 3 1 3 4 0 0 .273 Panik 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Rojas ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .269 León c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .170 Sierra lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Detwiler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 a-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .144 Holloway p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Harrison rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 0 2 0 3 8 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .318 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knapp 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .168 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .232 Maton 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265 McCutchen lf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .227 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Llovera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Torreyes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Williams cf-2b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Vierling rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .429 b-Jankowski ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Miller ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244

Miami 201 400 0_7 8 2 Philadelphia 000 000 0_0 2 1

a-lined out for Detwiler in the 2nd. b-struck out for Vierling in the 5th. c-struck out for De Los Santos in the 5th.

E_Chisholm Jr. (15), Rojas (3), Gregorius (8). LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Marte 2 (9), Rojas (18), Realmuto (13). HR_Marte (7), off Eflin; Aguilar (16), off De Los Santos. RBIs_Marte 3 (21), Aguilar 4 (66).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (León 3); Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius). RISP_Miami 2 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 2.

GIDP_Miller.

DP_Miami 1 (Aguilar, Rojas, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Detwiler 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 4.19 Holloway, W, 2-2 5 0 0 0 2 6 72 3.00 Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.36

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, L, 4-7 3 2-3 6 6 5 2 5 79 4.17 De Los Santos 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 15 6.75 Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Llovera 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 2-2. HBP_Eflin (Cooper), Llovera (Aguilar). WP_Detwiler.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:21. A_28,712 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.