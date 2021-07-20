On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Milan CEO Gazidis has cancer, expected to make full recovery

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 1:13 pm
< a min read
      

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with throat cancer, the club announced Tuesday.

The Serie A club said doctors expect the 56-year-old Gazidis to make a full recovery and that he will remain operational during his treatment.

“Of course, there is never a good time for a diagnosis of cancer. But I have a very curable form of cancer and a positive diagnosis,” Gazidis said in the statement.

“I have world-class medical expertise, and the support of so many loved ones and everyone at the club, and I am confident based on all advice that the cancer will be treated successfully, with a full recovery.”

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies: Learn how some agencies are applying automation to their mission areas and finding better results by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Gazidis joined Milan in December 2018 after occupying the same position at Arsenal in the 10 years prior.

Milan finished second in Serie A last season, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2013.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico