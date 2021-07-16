Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 6

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|11
|12
|8
|4
|14
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.299
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.299
|Narváez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.255
|Peterson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|Urías 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.241
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Houser p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.097
|Hiura ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Piña ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|6
|5
|6
|
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Castellanos rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Aquino rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Naquin cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.177
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Mahle p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.033
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Akiyama ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Freeman ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Milwaukee
|010
|023
|050_11
|12
|2
|Cincinnati
|202
|010
|001_6
|7
|1
a-struck out for Houser in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Suter in the 6th. c-hit by pitch for Garrett in the 6th. d-flied out for Boxberger in the 8th. e-grounded out for Hendrix in the 8th.
E_Peterson (2), Wong (1), India (9). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Urías (15), Adames (16), Naquin (12), Farmer (8), Suárez (10). HR_García (17), off Mahle; Adames (10), off Mahle; Urías (13), off Osich; Aquino (5), off Sánchez. RBIs_García (56), Adames 4 (34), Urías 2 (44), Wong (21), Naquin 2 (51), Suárez 2 (52), Barnhart (29), Aquino (8). SB_Bradley Jr. (6). CS_Akiyama (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Houser, Bradley Jr., García); Cincinnati 3 (Barnhart, Farmer 2). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 8; Cincinnati 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Urías. GIDP_Freeman, Winker.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Peterson; Wong, Adames, Peterson).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|4
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|71
|3.97
|Suter W,9-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|29
|3.38
|Cousins H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0.00
|Boxberger H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.79
|Sánchez
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|2.61
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|5
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|8
|104
|3.93
|Garrett L,0-3 BS,6-10
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|6.67
|Brach
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.03
|Osich
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|18
|4.09
|Hendrix
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|5.60
|Santillan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.57
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-1, Hendrix 3-3. HBP_Houser 2 (India,Castellanos), Cousins (Akiyama). WP_Hendrix(2).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:29. A_34,844 (42,319).
