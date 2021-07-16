Trending:
Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 6

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 10:56 pm
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 11 12 8 4 14
Wong 2b 5 2 3 1 0 2 .299
Yelich lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .236
Adames ss 5 2 3 4 0 2 .299
Narváez c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
García rf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .255
Peterson 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .257
Urías 3b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .241
Bradley Jr. cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .171
Houser p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .097
Hiura ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Piña ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 7 6 5 6
India 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .272
Winker lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .297
Castellanos rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .330
Aquino rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .234
Votto 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .252
Naquin cf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .246
Suárez 3b 2 0 1 2 2 1 .177
Barnhart c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .272
Farmer ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .224
Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Mahle p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .033
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Akiyama ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Freeman ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Milwaukee 010 023 050_11 12 2
Cincinnati 202 010 001_6 7 1

a-struck out for Houser in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Suter in the 6th. c-hit by pitch for Garrett in the 6th. d-flied out for Boxberger in the 8th. e-grounded out for Hendrix in the 8th.

E_Peterson (2), Wong (1), India (9). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Urías (15), Adames (16), Naquin (12), Farmer (8), Suárez (10). HR_García (17), off Mahle; Adames (10), off Mahle; Urías (13), off Osich; Aquino (5), off Sánchez. RBIs_García (56), Adames 4 (34), Urías 2 (44), Wong (21), Naquin 2 (51), Suárez 2 (52), Barnhart (29), Aquino (8). SB_Bradley Jr. (6). CS_Akiyama (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Houser, Bradley Jr., García); Cincinnati 3 (Barnhart, Farmer 2). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 8; Cincinnati 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Urías. GIDP_Freeman, Winker.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Peterson; Wong, Adames, Peterson).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser 4 4 4 4 3 1 71 3.97
Suter W,9-4 1 1 1 0 1 0 29 3.38
Cousins H,2 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.00
Boxberger H,12 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.79
Sánchez 2 2 1 1 0 1 31 2.61
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 5 1-3 6 5 5 3 8 104 3.93
Garrett L,0-3 BS,6-10 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 12 6.67
Brach 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.03
Osich 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 18 4.09
Hendrix 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 13 5.60
Santillan 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.57

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-1, Hendrix 3-3. HBP_Houser 2 (India,Castellanos), Cousins (Akiyama). WP_Hendrix(2).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:29. A_34,844 (42,319).

