Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 6

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 11 12 8 4 14 Wong 2b 5 2 3 1 0 2 .299 Yelich lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .236 Adames ss 5 2 3 4 0 2 .299 Narváez c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 García rf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .255 Peterson 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .257 Urías 3b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .241 Bradley Jr. cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .171 Houser p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .097 Hiura ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Piña ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 7 6 5 6 India 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .272 Winker lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .297 Castellanos rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .330 Aquino rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .234 Votto 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .252 Naquin cf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .246 Suárez 3b 2 0 1 2 2 1 .177 Barnhart c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .272 Farmer ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .224 Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Mahle p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .033 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Akiyama ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Freeman ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209

Milwaukee 010 023 050_11 12 2 Cincinnati 202 010 001_6 7 1

a-struck out for Houser in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Suter in the 6th. c-hit by pitch for Garrett in the 6th. d-flied out for Boxberger in the 8th. e-grounded out for Hendrix in the 8th.

E_Peterson (2), Wong (1), India (9). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Urías (15), Adames (16), Naquin (12), Farmer (8), Suárez (10). HR_García (17), off Mahle; Adames (10), off Mahle; Urías (13), off Osich; Aquino (5), off Sánchez. RBIs_García (56), Adames 4 (34), Urías 2 (44), Wong (21), Naquin 2 (51), Suárez 2 (52), Barnhart (29), Aquino (8). SB_Bradley Jr. (6). CS_Akiyama (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Houser, Bradley Jr., García); Cincinnati 3 (Barnhart, Farmer 2). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 8; Cincinnati 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Urías. GIDP_Freeman, Winker.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Peterson; Wong, Adames, Peterson).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser 4 4 4 4 3 1 71 3.97 Suter W,9-4 1 1 1 0 1 0 29 3.38 Cousins H,2 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.00 Boxberger H,12 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.79 Sánchez 2 2 1 1 0 1 31 2.61

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 5 1-3 6 5 5 3 8 104 3.93 Garrett L,0-3 BS,6-10 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 12 6.67 Brach 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.03 Osich 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 18 4.09 Hendrix 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 13 5.60 Santillan 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.57

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-1, Hendrix 3-3. HBP_Houser 2 (India,Castellanos), Cousins (Akiyama). WP_Hendrix(2).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:29. A_34,844 (42,319).

