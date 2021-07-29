Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|12
|16
|12
|3
|8
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|b-Hiura ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.166
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|García rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Tellez 1b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.378
|Taylor lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Cain cf
|4
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.235
|Urías 3b-ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Piña c
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.156
|Peralta p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.061
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Reyes ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|1
|6
|
|Difo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Gamel lf-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Evans 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mears p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Oliva ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Kuhl p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.048
|Nogowski 1b-p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|Milwaukee
|010
|005
|123_12
|16
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
a-walked for Sánchez in the 8th. b-struck out for Adames in the 8th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 8th.
E_Castro (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_Taylor 3 (7), Adames (17), Urías (18), Tellez (2), Reyes (3). HR_Piña (6), off Stratton; Tellez (4), off Stratton; Piña (7), off Davis. RBIs_Cain 3 (15), Tellez 2 (12), Taylor (33), Piña 5 (17), Reyes (2). CS_Gamel (3), Wong (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (García, Wong 2); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 12; Pittsburgh 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Difo. GIDP_García, Castro.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castro, Evans).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, W, 8-3
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|68
|2.17
|Sánchez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.45
|Williams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.88
|Gustave
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 3-6
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|89
|4.43
|Stratton
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|46
|3.19
|Mears
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.08
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|27
|5.59
|Nogowski
|1
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|27.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-1. WP_Kuhl.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:07. A_10,503 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments