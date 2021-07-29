Trending:
Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 0

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 10:29 pm
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 12 16 12 3 8
Wong 2b 5 0 0 0 1 1 .289
Adames ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .298
b-Hiura ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .166
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0
García rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Tellez 1b 5 3 3 2 0 1 .378
Taylor lf 5 3 3 1 0 0 .269
Cain cf 4 3 1 3 1 1 .235
Urías 3b-ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Piña c 5 2 3 5 0 1 .156
Peralta p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .061
Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Reyes ph-3b 1 0 1 1 1 0 .226
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 3 0 1 6
Difo ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Reynolds cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .309
Gamel lf-1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .265
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .202
Evans 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Oliva ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .162
Kuhl p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .048
Nogowski 1b-p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .347
Milwaukee 010 005 123_12 16 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 3 1

a-walked for Sánchez in the 8th. b-struck out for Adames in the 8th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 8th.

E_Castro (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_Taylor 3 (7), Adames (17), Urías (18), Tellez (2), Reyes (3). HR_Piña (6), off Stratton; Tellez (4), off Stratton; Piña (7), off Davis. RBIs_Cain 3 (15), Tellez 2 (12), Taylor (33), Piña 5 (17), Reyes (2). CS_Gamel (3), Wong (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (García, Wong 2); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 12; Pittsburgh 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Difo. GIDP_García, Castro.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castro, Evans).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta, W, 8-3 6 2 0 0 1 5 68 2.17
Sánchez 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.45
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.88
Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl, L, 3-6 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 5 89 4.43
Stratton 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 1 46 3.19
Mears 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.08
Davis 1 1 2 1 1 2 27 5.59
Nogowski 1 5 3 3 0 0 16 27.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-1. WP_Kuhl.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:07. A_10,503 (38,747).

