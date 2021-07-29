Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 12 16 12 3 8 Wong 2b 5 0 0 0 1 1 .289 Adames ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .298 b-Hiura ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .166 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gustave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — García rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Tellez 1b 5 3 3 2 0 1 .378 Taylor lf 5 3 3 1 0 0 .269 Cain cf 4 3 1 3 1 1 .235 Urías 3b-ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Piña c 5 2 3 5 0 1 .156 Peralta p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .061 Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Reyes ph-3b 1 0 1 1 1 0 .226

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 3 0 1 6 Difo ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Reynolds cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .309 Gamel lf-1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .202 Evans 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Oliva ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .162 Kuhl p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .048 Nogowski 1b-p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .347

Milwaukee 010 005 123_12 16 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 3 1

a-walked for Sánchez in the 8th. b-struck out for Adames in the 8th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 8th.

E_Castro (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2. 2B_Taylor 3 (7), Adames (17), Urías (18), Tellez (2), Reyes (3). HR_Piña (6), off Stratton; Tellez (4), off Stratton; Piña (7), off Davis. RBIs_Cain 3 (15), Tellez 2 (12), Taylor (33), Piña 5 (17), Reyes (2). CS_Gamel (3), Wong (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (García, Wong 2); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 12; Pittsburgh 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Difo. GIDP_García, Castro.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castro, Evans).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta, W, 8-3 6 2 0 0 1 5 68 2.17 Sánchez 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.45 Williams 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.88 Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl, L, 3-6 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 5 89 4.43 Stratton 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 1 46 3.19 Mears 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.08 Davis 1 1 2 1 1 2 27 5.59 Nogowski 1 5 3 3 0 0 16 27.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-1. WP_Kuhl.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:07. A_10,503 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.