Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|1
|4
|12
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.301
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.334
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Naquin cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Mahle p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.036
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|6
|7
|
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Narváez c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.252
|Peterson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Hiura 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.168
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Houser p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Piña ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.126
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|000
|030
|000_3
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|001
|02x_5
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Suter in the 7th. b-struck out for Williams in the 8th. c-struck out for Pérez in the 9th.
E_Peterson (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Votto (10), Narváez (11), Hiura 2 (8). HR_García (16), off Brach. RBIs_Barnhart (27), García 3 (54), Peterson (20), Hiura (18). SB_Urías (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Suárez, Castellanos, Barnhart); Milwaukee 2 (Bradley Jr., Urías). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 12; Milwaukee 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Suárez, Peterson. GIDP_Suárez, Hiura.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, India, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Peterson, Hiura).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|4
|6
|103
|3.68
|Osich
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|1.00
|Warren
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.93
|Brach, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|3.48
|Pérez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|7.20
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|0
|4
|6
|93
|3.74
|Cousins
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Suter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.61
|Williams, W, 6-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.06
|Hader, S, 21-22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.78
Inherited runners-scored_Warren 1-0, Pérez 1-0, Cousins 3-3. HBP_Mahle (Yelich), Houser (Farmer). WP_Houser, Cousins(2).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Libka.
T_3:16. A_22,948 (41,900).
