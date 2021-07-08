Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 1 4 12 India 2b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .274 Winker lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .301 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .334 Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .260 Naquin cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Barnhart c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .273 Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Mahle p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .036 Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 8 5 6 7 Urías 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .243 Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .290 Narváez c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .302 García rf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .252 Peterson 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .260 Hiura 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .168 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .167 Houser p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Piña ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .126 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati 000 030 000_3 6 0 Milwaukee 200 001 02x_5 8 1

a-grounded out for Suter in the 7th. b-struck out for Williams in the 8th. c-struck out for Pérez in the 9th.

E_Peterson (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Votto (10), Narváez (11), Hiura 2 (8). HR_García (16), off Brach. RBIs_Barnhart (27), García 3 (54), Peterson (20), Hiura (18). SB_Urías (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Suárez, Castellanos, Barnhart); Milwaukee 2 (Bradley Jr., Urías). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 12; Milwaukee 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Suárez, Peterson. GIDP_Suárez, Hiura.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, India, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Peterson, Hiura).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 6 4 3 3 4 6 103 3.68 Osich 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 1.00 Warren 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 1.93 Brach, L, 0-1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 18 3.48 Pérez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 7.20

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser 4 1-3 5 3 0 4 6 93 3.74 Cousins 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 Suter 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.61 Williams, W, 6-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.06 Hader, S, 21-22 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.78

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 1-0, Pérez 1-0, Cousins 3-3. HBP_Mahle (Yelich), Houser (Farmer). WP_Houser, Cousins(2).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, John Libka.

T_3:16. A_22,948 (41,900).

