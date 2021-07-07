Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|5
|7
|5
|3
|9
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Peterson 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Piña c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.128
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Narváez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|22
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|
|Villar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Do.Smith lf-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Y.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Pillar cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Peraza 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Nimmo ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.330
|Stock p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McNeil ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Milwaukee
|020
|001
|2_5
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|0_0
|3
|0
a-struck out for Anderson in the 5th. b-walked for Peraza in the 6th. c-walked for Dr.Smith in the 6th. d-flied out for Boxberger in the 7th.
LOB_Milwaukee 5, New York 4. HR_Piña (5), off Stock; Adames (9), off Dr.Smith; Urías (12), off Castro. RBIs_Piña 2 (10), Adames (30), Urías 2 (42).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Taylor); New York 2 (Alonso). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 3; New York 0 for 3.
GIDP_Piña, Conforto, Alonso.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Peterson, Adames, Tellez; Adames, Peterson, Tellez); New York 1 (Villar, Peraza, Alonso).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|44
|4.33
|Cousins W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Boxberger H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|36
|3.03
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stock L,0-1
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|68
|4.50
|Dr.Smith
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|36
|2.70
|Castro
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4.01
|Y.Díaz
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.86
HBP_Castro (Bradley Jr.). WP_Castro.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, James Hoye; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:26. A_13,218 (41,922).
