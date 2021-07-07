On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 0

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 12:52 am
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 5 7 5 3 9
Urías 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .242
Yelich lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .241
Adames ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .289
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Taylor rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Peterson 2b 1 1 1 0 2 0 .268
Piña c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .128
Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .169
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
García ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Narváez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 22 0 3 0 3 6
Villar 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .236
Lindor ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .220
Do.Smith lf-1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCann c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Pillar cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Peraza 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Nimmo ph-cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .330
Stock p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeil ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Milwaukee 020 001 2_5 7 0
New York 000 000 0_0 3 0

a-struck out for Anderson in the 5th. b-walked for Peraza in the 6th. c-walked for Dr.Smith in the 6th. d-flied out for Boxberger in the 7th.

LOB_Milwaukee 5, New York 4. HR_Piña (5), off Stock; Adames (9), off Dr.Smith; Urías (12), off Castro. RBIs_Piña 2 (10), Adames (30), Urías 2 (42).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Taylor); New York 2 (Alonso). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 3; New York 0 for 3.

GIDP_Piña, Conforto, Alonso.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Peterson, Adames, Tellez; Adames, Peterson, Tellez); New York 1 (Villar, Peraza, Alonso).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 4 3 0 0 0 1 44 4.33
Cousins W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Boxberger H,11 1 0 0 0 3 3 36 3.03
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stock L,0-1 4 4 2 2 2 5 68 4.50
Dr.Smith 2 1 1 1 1 3 36 2.70
Castro 1-3 1 2 2 0 0 12 4.01
Y.Díaz 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.86

HBP_Castro (Bradley Jr.). WP_Castro.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, James Hoye; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:26. A_13,218 (41,922).

