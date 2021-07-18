On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0

The Associated Press
July 18, 2021 12:44 am
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 11 8 5 11
Peterson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Urías 3b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .246
Yelich lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .244
Adames ss 2 2 2 2 3 0 .314
Tellez 1b 3 1 0 1 1 1 .083
Taylor rf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .243
Bradley Jr. cf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .173
Piña c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .122
Burnes p 4 0 1 0 0 2 .188
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 5 0 1 14
India 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .271
Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Naquin rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .173
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Akiyama cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Freeman ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .213
Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .056
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Aquino ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Milwaukee 100 040 102_8 11 1
Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 5 1

a-struck out for Hendrix in the 5th. b-struck out for Doolittle in the 8th.

E_Tellez (1), Akiyama (2). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 6. 3B_Bradley Jr. (3). HR_Yelich (6), off Pérez; Adames (11), off Santillan. RBIs_Tellez (1), Taylor 2 (26), Bradley Jr. 2 (26), Yelich (27), Adames 2 (37). SB_Peterson (6).

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Bradley Jr., Yelich, Piña 2); Cincinnati 2 (Barnhart). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 3.

GIDP_Taylor, Winker.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Tellez, Adames, Tellez); Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, India, Votto).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burnes W,5-4 8 1-3 5 0 0 1 12 108 2.16
Perdomo 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 6.75
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray L,2-5 4 2-3 6 5 5 4 6 99 3.65
Hendrix 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.40
Pérez 2 2 1 1 1 3 38 6.95
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.50
Santillan 1 3 2 2 0 0 23 4.34

Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 3-0, Hendrix 1-0. HBP_Gray 2 (Peterson,Tellez). WP_Santillan.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:21. A_29,001 (42,319).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea