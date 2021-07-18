Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|5
|11
|
|Peterson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Urías 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Adames ss
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|.314
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.083
|Taylor rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.243
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.173
|Piña c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.122
|Burnes p
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|1
|14
|
|India 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.173
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Akiyama cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Freeman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Aquino ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Milwaukee
|100
|040
|102_8
|11
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
a-struck out for Hendrix in the 5th. b-struck out for Doolittle in the 8th.
E_Tellez (1), Akiyama (2). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 6. 3B_Bradley Jr. (3). HR_Yelich (6), off Pérez; Adames (11), off Santillan. RBIs_Tellez (1), Taylor 2 (26), Bradley Jr. 2 (26), Yelich (27), Adames 2 (37). SB_Peterson (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Bradley Jr., Yelich, Piña 2); Cincinnati 2 (Barnhart). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 3.
GIDP_Taylor, Winker.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Tellez, Adames, Tellez); Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, India, Votto).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes W,5-4
|8
|1-3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|12
|108
|2.16
|Perdomo
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|6.75
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray L,2-5
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|6
|99
|3.65
|Hendrix
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.40
|Pérez
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|38
|6.95
|Doolittle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.50
|Santillan
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|23
|4.34
Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 3-0, Hendrix 1-0. HBP_Gray 2 (Peterson,Tellez). WP_Santillan.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:21. A_29,001 (42,319).
Comments