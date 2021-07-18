Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 11 8 5 11 Peterson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Urías 3b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .246 Yelich lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .244 Adames ss 2 2 2 2 3 0 .314 Tellez 1b 3 1 0 1 1 1 .083 Taylor rf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .243 Bradley Jr. cf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .173 Piña c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .122 Burnes p 4 0 1 0 0 2 .188 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 5 0 1 14 India 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .271 Winker lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Naquin rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .173 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Akiyama cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Freeman ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .213 Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .056 Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Aquino ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .220

Milwaukee 100 040 102_8 11 1 Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 5 1

a-struck out for Hendrix in the 5th. b-struck out for Doolittle in the 8th.

E_Tellez (1), Akiyama (2). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 6. 3B_Bradley Jr. (3). HR_Yelich (6), off Pérez; Adames (11), off Santillan. RBIs_Tellez (1), Taylor 2 (26), Bradley Jr. 2 (26), Yelich (27), Adames 2 (37). SB_Peterson (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Bradley Jr., Yelich, Piña 2); Cincinnati 2 (Barnhart). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 3.

GIDP_Taylor, Winker.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Tellez, Adames, Tellez); Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, India, Votto).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burnes W,5-4 8 1-3 5 0 0 1 12 108 2.16 Perdomo 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 6.75

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray L,2-5 4 2-3 6 5 5 4 6 99 3.65 Hendrix 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.40 Pérez 2 2 1 1 1 3 38 6.95 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.50 Santillan 1 3 2 2 0 0 23 4.34

Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 3-0, Hendrix 1-0. HBP_Gray 2 (Peterson,Tellez). WP_Santillan.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:21. A_29,001 (42,319).

