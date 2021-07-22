On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Milwaukee Bucks’ fans celebrate NBA championship with parade

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 8:14 am
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to squeeze into downtown streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the Milwaukee Bucks in a parade that celebrates the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.

The team’s ascendance has invigorated a Midwestern city that is far from the league’s more cosmopolitan venues, like Los Angeles or Boston.

Fans have embraced NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who decided to stay with the team that selected him eight years ago with the 15th overall pick in the draft when he was just 18 years old.

The players and owners will board five double-decker buses as they roll through the heart of the city. They’ll finish with a celebration outside Fiserv Forum in the city’s Deer District, where an estimated 100,000 people gathered Tuesday night to watch the Bucks put away the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Archives in California introduce “Big Orange” bikes for staff to travel around