Milwaukee to visit Pittsburgh Wednesday

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 3:05 am
Milwaukee Brewers (59-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-62, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-5, 3.89 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Milwaukee will face off on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 21-27 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has a collective batting average of .237 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .306.

The Brewers have gone 30-18 away from home. Milwaukee has slugged .383 this season. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .474.

The Brewers won the last meeting 9-0. Brett Anderson earned his third victory and Omar Narvaez went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Luis Oviedo took his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 110 hits and has 57 RBIs.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 17 home runs and has 59 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .273 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Brewers: 6-4, .263 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (covid-19), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Jace Peterson: (covid-19 contact), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

