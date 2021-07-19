Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 8:11 pm
1 min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 7 3 1 6
Arraez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .303
Simmons ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249
Larnach lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Cruz dh 3 1 1 2 0 0 .302
Polanco ss-2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .255
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Sanó 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .197
b-Kirilloff ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Gordon cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Jeffers c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .190
1-Celestino pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .146
Rortvedt c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .129
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 4 2 3 11
Anderson ss 4 2 1 1 0 1 .314
Moncada dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .272
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .252
Goodwin rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .257
a-Hamilton ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215
d-Sheets ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Engel cf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .269
Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Burger 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .333
Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Zavala c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .200
c-Collins ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .227
Minnesota 000 001 02_3 7 1
Chicago 001 000 01_2 4 0

a-struck out for Goodwin in the 6th. b-grounded out for Sanó in the 7th. c-walked for Zavala in the 7th. d-struck out for Hamilton in the 8th.

1-ran for Jeffers in the 8th.

E_Donaldson (8). LOB_Minnesota 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Abreu (16). HR_Cruz (19), off Lynn; Anderson (9), off Jax. RBIs_Cruz 2 (49), Polanco (44), Anderson (36), Abreu (70). SB_Engel (3), Polanco (8). SF_Cruz.

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Larnach, Kepler); Chicago 4 (Goodwin, Vaughn, Anderson, Engel). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 6; Chicago 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Mendick.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jax 4 1 1 1 1 6 68 7.48
Alcala 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 4.54
Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.43
Duffey, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 3.28
Robles, S, 10-12 1 1 1 0 0 2 19 3.86
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn 7 5 1 1 1 4 89 1.94
Crochet, L, 2-5 1-3 1 2 1 0 1 8 2.93
Burr 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.04

Inherited runners-scored_Burr 3-2.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:45.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico