Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 7 3 1 6 Arraez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .303 Simmons ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249 Larnach lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Cruz dh 3 1 1 2 0 0 .302 Polanco ss-2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .255 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Sanó 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .197 b-Kirilloff ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Gordon cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Jeffers c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .190 1-Celestino pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .146 Rortvedt c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .129

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 4 2 3 11 Anderson ss 4 2 1 1 0 1 .314 Moncada dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .272 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .252 Goodwin rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .257 a-Hamilton ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215 d-Sheets ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Engel cf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .269 Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Burger 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .333 Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Zavala c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .200 c-Collins ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .227

Minnesota 000 001 02_3 7 1 Chicago 001 000 01_2 4 0

a-struck out for Goodwin in the 6th. b-grounded out for Sanó in the 7th. c-walked for Zavala in the 7th. d-struck out for Hamilton in the 8th.

1-ran for Jeffers in the 8th.

E_Donaldson (8). LOB_Minnesota 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Abreu (16). HR_Cruz (19), off Lynn; Anderson (9), off Jax. RBIs_Cruz 2 (49), Polanco (44), Anderson (36), Abreu (70). SB_Engel (3), Polanco (8). SF_Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Larnach, Kepler); Chicago 4 (Goodwin, Vaughn, Anderson, Engel). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 6; Chicago 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Mendick.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jax 4 1 1 1 1 6 68 7.48 Alcala 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 4.54 Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.43 Duffey, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 3.28 Robles, S, 10-12 1 1 1 0 0 2 19 3.86

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn 7 5 1 1 1 4 89 1.94 Crochet, L, 2-5 1-3 1 2 1 0 1 8 2.93 Burr 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.04

Inherited runners-scored_Burr 3-2.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:45.

