Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|1
|6
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Simmons ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.302
|Polanco ss-2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Sanó 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|b-Kirilloff ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Gordon cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|1-Celestino pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Rortvedt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|3
|11
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.314
|Moncada dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Goodwin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|a-Hamilton ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|d-Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Engel cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Burger 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|c-Collins ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|02_3
|7
|1
|Chicago
|001
|000
|01_2
|4
|0
a-struck out for Goodwin in the 6th. b-grounded out for Sanó in the 7th. c-walked for Zavala in the 7th. d-struck out for Hamilton in the 8th.
1-ran for Jeffers in the 8th.
E_Donaldson (8). LOB_Minnesota 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Abreu (16). HR_Cruz (19), off Lynn; Anderson (9), off Jax. RBIs_Cruz 2 (49), Polanco (44), Anderson (36), Abreu (70). SB_Engel (3), Polanco (8). SF_Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Larnach, Kepler); Chicago 4 (Goodwin, Vaughn, Anderson, Engel). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 6; Chicago 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Mendick.
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jax
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|68
|7.48
|Alcala
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.54
|Rogers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.43
|Duffey, W, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|3.28
|Robles, S, 10-12
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.86
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|89
|1.94
|Crochet, L, 2-5
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|2.93
|Burr
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.04
Inherited runners-scored_Burr 3-2.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:45.
