Sports News

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 11:23 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 27 4 4 4
Baddoo cf 4 1 1 0 Arraez 2b 4 1 1 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0
Grossman lf-rf 3 1 1 2 Larnach lf 4 1 1 1
Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 1
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Kirilloff rf 2 1 0 0
Haase dh 4 0 1 0 Polanco ss 2 0 0 0
Mazara rf 2 0 0 0 Kepler cf 3 0 2 2
Goodrum ph-lf 2 0 2 0 Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0
Short ss 4 0 0 0 Rortvedt c 3 0 0 0
J.Rogers c 2 0 0 0
Detroit 000 000 020 2
Minnesota 000 004 00x 4

E_Sanó (7). DP_Detroit 0, Minnesota 3. LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 4. 3B_Kepler (3). HR_Grossman (12). SF_Cruz (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Manning L,1-3 5 2 2 2 3 3
Krol 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Farmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Alexander 2 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Maeda 5 2 0 0 2 7
Alcala W,2-3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Thielbar 1 3 2 2 0 1
Robles S,9-11 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

Manning pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Thielbar pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:57. A_21,725 (38,544).

Sports News

