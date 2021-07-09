Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|27
|4
|4
|4
|Baddoo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grossman lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Larnach lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kirilloff rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Haase dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Polanco ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Goodrum ph-lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Short ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rortvedt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rogers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|004
|00x
|—
|4
E_Sanó (7). DP_Detroit 0, Minnesota 3. LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 4. 3B_Kepler (3). HR_Grossman (12). SF_Cruz (5).
|Detroit
|Manning L,1-3
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Krol
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Farmer
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alexander
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Maeda
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Alcala W,2-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thielbar
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Robles S,9-11
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Manning pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Thielbar pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:57. A_21,725 (38,544).
