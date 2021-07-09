Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Detroit Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 27 4 4 4 Baddoo cf 4 1 1 0 Arraez 2b 4 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 Grossman lf-rf 3 1 1 2 Larnach lf 4 1 1 1 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 1 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Kirilloff rf 2 1 0 0 Haase dh 4 0 1 0 Polanco ss 2 0 0 0 Mazara rf 2 0 0 0 Kepler cf 3 0 2 2 Goodrum ph-lf 2 0 2 0 Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0 Short ss 4 0 0 0 Rortvedt c 3 0 0 0 J.Rogers c 2 0 0 0

Detroit 000 000 020 — 2 Minnesota 000 004 00x — 4

E_Sanó (7). DP_Detroit 0, Minnesota 3. LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 4. 3B_Kepler (3). HR_Grossman (12). SF_Cruz (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Manning L,1-3 5 2 2 2 3 3 Krol 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 Farmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Alexander 2 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota Maeda 5 2 0 0 2 7 Alcala W,2-3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Thielbar 1 3 2 2 0 1 Robles S,9-11 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

Manning pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Thielbar pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:57. A_21,725 (38,544).

