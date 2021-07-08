Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 8 3 1 10 Goodrum cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Schoop 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .276 Haase lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .250 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .246 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Short ss 3 0 0 1 1 2 .214 W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .215 J.Rogers c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 6 4 2 8 Polanco 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .249 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .249 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Larnach lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .262 Jeffers c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .193 Sanó 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .201 Kepler rf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .214 Celestino cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .146 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .229

Detroit 000 201 000_3 8 1 Minnesota 000 011 30x_5 6 0

E_W.Castro (9). LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 4. 2B_Candelario (20). HR_Haase (13), off Happ; Jeffers (6), off Skubal; Sanó (15), off Skubal. RBIs_Haase 2 (27), Short (8), Jeffers (16), Larnach (20), Sanó (35), Polanco (35). SF_Polanco. S_Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (W.Castro); Minnesota 1 (Jeffers). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Minnesota 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Candelario. GIDP_W.Castro.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Celestino, Polanco, Celestino; Polanco, Simmons, Sanó).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal, L, 5-8 6 6 5 3 1 5 93 4.36 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.58 Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 7.83

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, W, 5-4 7 8 3 3 1 8 102 5.90 Duffey, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.58 T.Rogers, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-2. WP_Cisnero.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Rob Drake; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:23. A_18,192 (38,544).

