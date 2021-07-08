Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|1
|10
|
|Goodrum cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Schoop 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Haase lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Short ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.214
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|J.Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|4
|2
|8
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.193
|Sanó 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.201
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Celestino cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Detroit
|000
|201
|000_3
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|30x_5
|6
|0
E_W.Castro (9). LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 4. 2B_Candelario (20). HR_Haase (13), off Happ; Jeffers (6), off Skubal; Sanó (15), off Skubal. RBIs_Haase 2 (27), Short (8), Jeffers (16), Larnach (20), Sanó (35), Polanco (35). SF_Polanco. S_Simmons.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (W.Castro); Minnesota 1 (Jeffers). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Minnesota 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Candelario. GIDP_W.Castro.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Celestino, Polanco, Celestino; Polanco, Simmons, Sanó).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, L, 5-8
|6
|
|6
|5
|3
|1
|5
|93
|4.36
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.58
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|7.83
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 5-4
|7
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|8
|102
|5.90
|Duffey, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.58
|T.Rogers, S, 8-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-2. WP_Cisnero.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Rob Drake; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:23. A_18,192 (38,544).
