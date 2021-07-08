Trending:
Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 10:49 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 29 5 6 4
Goodrum cf 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 3 1 1 1
Schoop 1b 4 2 2 0 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0
Haase lf 4 1 2 2 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 Larnach lf 4 0 1 1
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Jeffers c 3 1 1 1
Short ss 3 0 0 1 Sanó 1b 4 1 1 1
W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 3 1 2 0
Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 Celestino cf 3 1 0 0
J.Rogers c 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0
Detroit 000 201 000 3
Minnesota 000 011 30x 5

E_W.Castro (9). DP_Detroit 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 4. 2B_Candelario (20). HR_Haase (13), Jeffers (6), Sanó (15). SF_Polanco (4). S_Simmons (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal, L, 5-8 6 6 5 3 1 5
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 2
Minnesota
Happ, W, 5-4 7 8 3 3 1 8
Duffey, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1
T.Rogers, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 0 1

Skubal pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Cisnero.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Rob Drake; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:23. A_18,192 (38,544).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

