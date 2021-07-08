Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|4
|
|Goodrum cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Short ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|201
|000
|—
|3
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|30x
|—
|5
E_W.Castro (9). DP_Detroit 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 4. 2B_Candelario (20). HR_Haase (13), Jeffers (6), Sanó (15). SF_Polanco (4). S_Simmons (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal, L, 5-8
|6
|
|6
|5
|3
|1
|5
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Happ, W, 5-4
|7
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Duffey, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T.Rogers, S, 8-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Skubal pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Cisnero.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Rob Drake; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:23. A_18,192 (38,544).
