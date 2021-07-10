Trending:
Minnesota 77, Las Vegas 67

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 12:22 am
MINNESOTA (77)

Collier 3-11 0-0 7, Dantas 5-11 0-0 14, Fowles 7-14 0-0 14, Clarendon 9-16 0-0 18, McBride 4-12 0-0 10, Carleton 2-4 0-0 5, Shepard 2-3 0-0 4, Banham 1-2 0-0 3, Dangerfield 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-75 0-0 77.

LAS VEGAS (67)

Gray 3-11 0-0 6, Wilson 4-15 5-5 13, Stokes 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-7 2-2 9, Young 2-7 0-0 4, Hamby 4-7 4-7 12, Park 0-3 0-0 0, Plum 6-15 5-5 18, Slocum 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-67 16-19 67.

Minnesota 33 16 15 13 77
Las Vegas 18 19 12 18 67

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 9-22 (Dantas 4-9, McBride 2-5, Carleton 1-3, Collier 1-3), Las Vegas 3-15 (Williams 1-2, Plum 1-5, Park 0-2, Young 0-2, Gray 0-3). Fouled Out_Minnesota 1 (Clarendon), Las Vegas None. Rebounds_Minnesota 35 (Dantas, Fowles 9), Las Vegas 42 (Stokes 12). Assists_Minnesota 23 (Clarendon 9), Las Vegas 14 (Gray 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 20, Las Vegas 8. A_0 (12,000)

