Minnesota 85, Dallas 79

DALLAS (79)
Sabally 5-10 0-0 12, Thornton 3-10 0-0 8, C.Collier 1-2 0-0 2, Jefferson 2-5 0-0 5, Ogunbowale 5-15 0-0 11, Harrison 5-10 2-2 12, Alarie 0-0 0-0 0, Gray 4-8 4-4 13, Harris 2-6 2-2 7, Mabrey 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 31-74 8-8 79.
MINNESOTA (85)
Dantas 4-9 0-2 10, N.Collier 5-11 0-0 10, Fowles 6-10 3-4 15, Clarendon 4-10 2-3 10, McBride 9-13 5-6 25, Carleton 3-7 2-2 10, Shepard 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 2-4 0-0 5, Dangerfield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 12-17 85.
|Dallas
|18
|28
|19
|14
|—
|79
|Minnesota
|23
|15
|22
|25
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_Dallas 9-28 (Sabally 2-5, Thornton 2-8, Harris 1-2, Jefferson 1-2, Gray 1-3, Mabrey 1-3, Ogunbowale 1-5), Minnesota 7-20 (Carleton 2-4, Dantas 2-4, McBride 2-5, Banham 1-3, Clarendon 0-2, N.Collier 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 34 (Sabally 6), Minnesota 32 (Fowles 11). Assists_Dallas 15 (Sabally 7), Minnesota 22 (Clarendon 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, Minnesota 10. A_2,321 (19,356)
