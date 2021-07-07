On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 85, Dallas 79

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 10:03 pm
< a min read
      

DALLAS (79)

Sabally 5-10 0-0 12, Thornton 3-10 0-0 8, C.Collier 1-2 0-0 2, Jefferson 2-5 0-0 5, Ogunbowale 5-15 0-0 11, Harrison 5-10 2-2 12, Alarie 0-0 0-0 0, Gray 4-8 4-4 13, Harris 2-6 2-2 7, Mabrey 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 31-74 8-8 79.

MINNESOTA (85)

Dantas 4-9 0-2 10, N.Collier 5-11 0-0 10, Fowles 6-10 3-4 15, Clarendon 4-10 2-3 10, McBride 9-13 5-6 25, Carleton 3-7 2-2 10, Shepard 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 2-4 0-0 5, Dangerfield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 12-17 85.

Dallas 18 28 19 14 79
Minnesota 23 15 22 25 85

3-Point Goals_Dallas 9-28 (Sabally 2-5, Thornton 2-8, Harris 1-2, Jefferson 1-2, Gray 1-3, Mabrey 1-3, Ogunbowale 1-5), Minnesota 7-20 (Carleton 2-4, Dantas 2-4, McBride 2-5, Banham 1-3, Clarendon 0-2, N.Collier 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 34 (Sabally 6), Minnesota 32 (Fowles 11). Assists_Dallas 15 (Sabally 7), Minnesota 22 (Clarendon 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, Minnesota 10. A_2,321 (19,356)

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service holds memorial for Emergency Response Team canine Bolo