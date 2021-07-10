Minnesota 9, Detroit 4

|Detroit
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|7
|
|Baddoo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Larnach lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|Candelario dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kirilloff rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Sanó 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kepler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Short ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rortvedt pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Detroit
|020
|200
|000
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|34x
|—
|9
E_Goodrum (8), Haase (4). LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 6. 2B_Schoop (14). HR_Goodrum (6), Short (3), Kirilloff (8), Polanco (11). SB_Grossman (11), Cruz (2). SF_Short (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Funkhouser
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Norris
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramírez H,1
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Jiménez L,2-1 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Holland
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cisnero
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Krol
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ober
|3
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Law
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coulombe W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colomé H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Duffey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Funkhouser (Polanco). WP_Krol.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:26. A_21,030 (38,544).
