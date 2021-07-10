On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Minnesota 9, Detroit 4

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 5:53 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 34 9 10 7
Baddoo cf 4 0 0 0 Arraez 3b 5 2 3 2
Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0 Polanco 2b 4 1 1 3
Grossman rf 4 0 1 0 Larnach lf 5 0 0 0
Haase c 3 1 0 0 Cruz dh 3 1 3 0
Candelario dh 3 1 0 0 Kirilloff rf 4 1 1 2
H.Castro 3b 4 0 2 1 Sanó 1b 3 1 0 0
Goodrum lf 4 1 1 1 Kepler cf 4 0 0 0
Short ss 3 1 2 2 Jeffers c 2 0 0 0
W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Donaldson ph 1 0 1 0
Rortvedt pr-c 0 1 0 0
Simmons ss 3 2 1 0
Detroit 020 200 000 4
Minnesota 000 002 34x 9

E_Goodrum (8), Haase (4). LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 6. 2B_Schoop (14). HR_Goodrum (6), Short (3), Kirilloff (8), Polanco (11). SB_Grossman (11), Cruz (2). SF_Short (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Funkhouser 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 2
Norris 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Ramírez H,1 3 2 2 2 0 3
Jiménez L,2-1 BS,0-1 2-3 3 3 3 1 0
Holland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cisnero 1-3 2 4 2 2 1
Krol 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Ober 3 1-3 4 4 4 2 4
Law 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Coulombe W,1-0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Colomé H,5 1 1 0 0 0 2
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Funkhouser (Polanco). WP_Krol.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:26. A_21,030 (38,544).

Sports News

