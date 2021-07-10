On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Minnesota 9, Detroit 4

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 5:53 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 7 4 2 9
Baddoo cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Grossman rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Haase c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .245
Candelario dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .266
H.Castro 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .280
Goodrum lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .220
Short ss 3 1 2 2 0 1 .224
W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 9 10 7 4 9
Arraez 3b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .299
Polanco 2b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .248
Larnach lf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .254
Cruz dh 3 1 3 0 1 0 .304
Kirilloff rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .262
Sanó 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .196
Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Jeffers c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .190
Donaldson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Rortvedt pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .123
Simmons ss 3 2 1 0 1 1 .230
Detroit 020 200 000_4 7 2
Minnesota 000 002 34x_9 10 0

a-singled for Jeffers in the 8th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 8th.

E_Goodrum (8), Haase (4). LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 6. 2B_Schoop (14). HR_Goodrum (6), off Ober; Short (3), off Ober; Kirilloff (8), off Ramírez; Polanco (11), off Jiménez. RBIs_Goodrum (18), Short 2 (10), H.Castro (19), Kirilloff 2 (32), Polanco 3 (38), Arraez 2 (23). SB_Grossman (11), Cruz (2). CS_H.Castro (1). SF_Short.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Haase, Candelario); Minnesota 3 (Kirilloff 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 6; Minnesota 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Grossman.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Funkhouser 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 51 2.41
Norris 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 10 6.75
Ramírez H,1 3 2 2 2 0 3 43 5.40
Jiménez L,2-1 BS,0-1 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 19 7.52
Holland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 9.39
Cisnero 1-3 2 4 2 2 1 31 3.03
Krol 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 13.50
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ober 3 1-3 4 4 4 2 4 79 5.45
Law 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 27 4.20
Coulombe W,1-0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 16 1.12
Colomé H,5 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.83
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 1 21 3.48

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-0, Holland 1-0, Krol 2-2, Law 2-1. HBP_Funkhouser (Polanco). WP_Krol.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:26. A_21,030 (38,544).

Sports News

