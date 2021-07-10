Minnesota 9, Detroit 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|2
|9
|
|Baddoo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Haase c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Candelario dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Goodrum lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Short ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.224
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|7
|4
|9
|
|Arraez 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.248
|Larnach lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.254
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Kirilloff rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Sanó 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Kepler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Rortvedt pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.123
|Simmons ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Detroit
|020
|200
|000_4
|7
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|34x_9
|10
|0
a-singled for Jeffers in the 8th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 8th.
E_Goodrum (8), Haase (4). LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 6. 2B_Schoop (14). HR_Goodrum (6), off Ober; Short (3), off Ober; Kirilloff (8), off Ramírez; Polanco (11), off Jiménez. RBIs_Goodrum (18), Short 2 (10), H.Castro (19), Kirilloff 2 (32), Polanco 3 (38), Arraez 2 (23). SB_Grossman (11), Cruz (2). CS_H.Castro (1). SF_Short.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Haase, Candelario); Minnesota 3 (Kirilloff 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 6; Minnesota 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Grossman.
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Funkhouser
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|51
|2.41
|Norris
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|6.75
|Ramírez H,1
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|43
|5.40
|Jiménez L,2-1 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|7.52
|Holland
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9.39
|Cisnero
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|31
|3.03
|Krol
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13.50
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|3
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|4
|79
|5.45
|Law
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|4.20
|Coulombe W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.12
|Colomé H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.83
|Duffey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.48
Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-0, Holland 1-0, Krol 2-2, Law 2-1. HBP_Funkhouser (Polanco). WP_Krol.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:26. A_21,030 (38,544).
