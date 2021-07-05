Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota United FC visits the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference play

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Minnesota United FC (4-4-3) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-3-2)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -115, Minnesota United FC +271, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids host Minnesota United FC in conference play.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

The Rapids put together an 8-6-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 3-1-3 in home matches. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 31.

Minnesota United FC compiled a 9-5-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-4-4 in road games. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. Colorado won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Younes Namli (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Robin Lod.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman