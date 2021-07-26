Trending:
Missouri AD Jim Sterk to step down after 5 years in position

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 7:03 pm
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk is stepping down after five years in the job, the school said Monday.

The announcement said Missouri and Sterk “mutually agreed” he would leave the position after a replacement was found. Sterk was hired away from San Diego State in 2016.

“We now begin a national search for a visionary athletics director who will develop a strategic plan for Mizzou to achieve exceptional success in the SEC and to navigate a bold path in the rapidly evolving world of collegiate athletics,” Missouri President Mun Choi said in a statement.

During Sterk’s time at the Southeastern Conference school, Missouri opened a $98 million football facility. The school is scheduled to break ground on an indoor practice facility this fall.

Sterk said in a statement he was grateful for his time at Mizzou.

“I believe that Mizzou athletics is well-positioned for future success, and I wish our coaches and student-athletes well in their continued quest for academic and athletic excellence,” he said.

