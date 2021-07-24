On Air: Issues in the News
Sports News

Mize scheduled to start for Tigers at Royals

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 4:24 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (47-52, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (40-55, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (5-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Royals: Carlos Hernandez (1-1, 4.56 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -123, Tigers +106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head to play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Royals are 23-24 on their home turf. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Tigers have gone 19-30 away from home. Detroit has slugged .395 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the club with a .472 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Royals won the last meeting 5-3. Kris Bubic earned his third victory and Ryan O’Hearn went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Kansas City. Wily Peralta registered his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 103 hits and has 56 RBIs.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 60 RBIs and is batting .287.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Michael A. Taylor: (wrist), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports News

