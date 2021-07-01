All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|7
|2
|2
|23
|18
|13
|Orlando City
|6
|1
|3
|21
|18
|7
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|4
|19
|15
|10
|New York City FC
|5
|3
|2
|17
|18
|11
|Columbus
|4
|3
|3
|15
|9
|7
|Nashville
|3
|1
|6
|15
|13
|11
|New York
|4
|5
|1
|13
|14
|13
|D.C. United
|4
|6
|1
|13
|10
|13
|CF Montréal
|3
|3
|4
|13
|11
|10
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|6
|12
|11
|10
|Cincinnati
|3
|5
|1
|10
|9
|17
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|6
|2
|8
|9
|16
|Toronto FC
|1
|7
|2
|5
|12
|20
|Chicago
|1
|7
|2
|5
|7
|17
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|7
|0
|4
|25
|20
|7
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|3
|2
|23
|22
|15
|LA Galaxy
|7
|3
|0
|21
|17
|15
|Colorado
|5
|3
|1
|16
|15
|11
|Minnesota United
|4
|4
|2
|14
|10
|12
|Houston
|3
|3
|5
|14
|15
|16
|Portland
|4
|5
|1
|13
|13
|15
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|2
|4
|13
|14
|11
|Los Angeles FC
|3
|4
|3
|12
|12
|12
|San Jose
|3
|7
|1
|10
|12
|20
|FC Dallas
|2
|4
|4
|10
|11
|15
|Austin FC
|2
|5
|4
|10
|6
|11
|Vancouver
|2
|6
|2
|8
|10
|16
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, June 23
New England 3, New York 2
Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0
New York City FC 1, Atlanta 0
Minnesota 2, Austin FC 0
Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0
D.C. United 0, CF Montréal 0, tie
Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado 1
Portland 2, Houston 2, tie
Nashville 3, Toronto FC 2
Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Los Angeles FC 2, FC Dallas 0
LA Galaxy 2, Vancouver 1
Friday, June 25
Orlando City 2, Miami 1
Saturday, June 26
Sporting Kansas City 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0
Houston 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie
Philadelphia 3, Chicago 3, tie
CF Montréal 1, Nashville 1, tie
Vancouver 2, Seattle 2, tie
LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 1
Minnesota 1, Portland 0
Sunday, June 27
New York 0, Atlanta 0, tie
New York City FC 2, D.C. United 1
Columbus 0, Austin FC 0, tie
FC Dallas 2, New England 1
Thursday, July 1
Portland at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
New England at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Toronto FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m.
Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
Toronto FC at New England, 7 p.m.
New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 9
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
