All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|7
|2
|3
|24
|20
|15
|Orlando City
|6
|2
|3
|21
|19
|9
|Philadelphia
|5
|3
|4
|19
|15
|11
|Nashville
|4
|1
|6
|18
|14
|11
|New York City FC
|5
|3
|2
|17
|18
|11
|D.C. United
|5
|6
|1
|16
|17
|14
|New York
|5
|5
|1
|16
|16
|14
|CF Montréal
|4
|3
|4
|16
|12
|10
|Columbus
|4
|3
|4
|16
|11
|9
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|6
|12
|11
|13
|Cincinnati
|3
|5
|2
|11
|10
|18
|Chicago
|2
|7
|2
|8
|10
|17
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|7
|2
|8
|9
|17
|Toronto FC
|1
|8
|2
|5
|13
|27
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|3
|2
|26
|24
|15
|Seattle
|7
|0
|5
|26
|21
|8
|LA Galaxy
|7
|4
|0
|21
|17
|17
|Colorado
|5
|3
|2
|17
|16
|12
|Los Angeles FC
|4
|4
|3
|15
|13
|12
|Minnesota United
|4
|4
|3
|15
|12
|14
|Houston
|3
|3
|6
|15
|16
|17
|Portland
|4
|6
|1
|13
|14
|19
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|3
|4
|13
|14
|12
|Austin FC
|3
|5
|4
|13
|10
|12
|San Jose
|3
|7
|2
|11
|14
|22
|FC Dallas
|2
|4
|5
|11
|13
|17
|Vancouver
|2
|6
|3
|9
|12
|18
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Sunday, June 27
New York 0, Atlanta 0, tie
New York City FC 2, D.C. United 1
Columbus 0, Austin FC 0, tie
FC Dallas 2, New England 1
Thursday, July 1
Austin FC 4, Portland 1
Saturday, July 3
New England 2, Columbus 2, tie
D.C. United 7, Toronto FC 1
CF Montréal 1, Miami 0
New York 2, Orlando City 1
Chicago 3, Atlanta 0
San Jose 2, Minnesota 2, tie
Nashville 1, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 1, Houston 1, tie
Los Angeles FC 1, Real Salt Lake 0
Sunday, July 4
Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie
Seattle 1, Colorado 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0
Wednesday, July 7
Toronto FC at New England, 7 p.m.
New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 9
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
