On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
July 12, 2021 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 7 3 3 24 22 18
Orlando City 6 3 3 21 20 12
Philadelphia 5 3 5 20 16 12
CF Montréal 5 3 4 19 14 11
Nashville 4 1 7 19 16 13
New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13
New York 5 5 2 17 17 15
Columbus 4 3 5 17 13 11
D.C. United 5 6 1 16 17 14
Atlanta 2 3 7 13 13 15
Cincinnati 3 5 3 12 12 20
Chicago 3 7 2 11 13 18
Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17
Toronto FC 2 8 2 8 16 29

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 8 0 5 29 23 8
Sporting Kansas City 8 3 2 26 24 15
LA Galaxy 8 4 0 24 20 18
Colorado 6 3 2 20 18 12
Los Angeles FC 5 4 3 18 15 12
Real Salt Lake 4 3 4 16 18 12
Minnesota United 4 5 3 15 12 16
Houston 3 4 6 15 16 19
Portland 4 6 1 13 14 19
Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14
San Jose 3 7 2 11 14 22
FC Dallas 2 5 5 11 14 20
Vancouver 2 7 3 9 12 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, July 4

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Seattle 1, Colorado 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Wednesday, July 7

Toronto FC 3, New England 2

CF Montréal 2, New York City FC 1

Chicago 3, Orlando City 1

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 0

Colorado 2, Minnesota 0

        Read more: Sports News

Real Salt Lake 4, Vancouver 0

LA Galaxy 3, FC Dallas 1

Thursday, July 8

Philadelphia 1, New York 1, tie

Atlanta 2, Nashville 2, tie

Friday, July 9

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Saturday, July 17

New England at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Seattle at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent