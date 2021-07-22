All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|9
|3
|3
|30
|28
|18
|Philadelphia
|6
|3
|5
|23
|18
|13
|Nashville
|5
|1
|8
|23
|21
|14
|Orlando City
|6
|3
|4
|22
|21
|13
|CF Montréal
|6
|4
|4
|22
|19
|16
|Columbus
|5
|3
|6
|21
|15
|12
|New York City FC
|6
|5
|2
|20
|21
|15
|New York
|5
|5
|3
|18
|18
|16
|D.C. United
|5
|7
|2
|17
|20
|18
|Atlanta
|2
|4
|8
|14
|14
|17
|Cincinnati
|3
|6
|4
|13
|17
|26
|Chicago
|3
|8
|3
|12
|16
|25
|Toronto FC
|2
|8
|4
|10
|18
|31
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|8
|2
|8
|9
|22
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|8
|1
|5
|29
|23
|9
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|3
|3
|27
|25
|16
|LA Galaxy
|8
|5
|1
|25
|23
|22
|Colorado
|7
|3
|3
|24
|21
|13
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|5
|3
|21
|18
|15
|Portland
|6
|6
|1
|19
|17
|20
|Minnesota United
|5
|5
|3
|18
|13
|16
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|4
|5
|17
|21
|16
|Houston
|3
|4
|7
|16
|16
|19
|Austin FC
|3
|6
|4
|13
|10
|14
|San Jose
|3
|7
|4
|13
|16
|24
|Vancouver
|3
|7
|4
|13
|14
|23
|FC Dallas
|2
|7
|5
|11
|14
|23
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, July 17
New England 1, Atlanta 0
Miami at New York ppd.
CF Montréal 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 1
Columbus 2, New York City FC 1
Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
Nashville 5, Chicago 1
San Jose 1, Colorado 1, tie
Vancouver 2, LA Galaxy 1
Portland 1, FC Dallas 0
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Sunday, July 18
Minnesota 1, Seattle 0
Tuesday, July 20
Houston 0, Vancouver 0, tie
Wednesday, July 21
Nashville 0, Columbus 0, tie
New York 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
New York City FC 1, CF Montréal 0
New England 5, Miami 0
Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 1, tie
D.C. United 2, Chicago 2, tie
San Jose 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie
Colorado 2, FC Dallas 0
LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie
Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Thursday, July 22
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
CF Montréal at New England, 6 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.
New England at New York, 6 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 1
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
