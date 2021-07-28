All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 10 3 3 33 30 19 Nashville 6 1 8 26 24 14 Orlando City 7 4 4 25 23 19 Philadelphia 6 4 6 24 20 16 Columbus 6 3 6 24 16 12 New York City FC 7 5 2 23 26 15 CF Montréal 6 5 4 22 20 18 D.C. United 6 7 2 20 21 18 New York 5 6 3 18 18 17 Atlanta 2 5 8 14 14 18 Toronto FC 3 8 4 13 20 32 Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 17 29 Chicago 3 9 3 12 17 27 Inter Miami CF 2 8 3 9 10 23

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 9 2 5 32 25 12 Sporting Kansas City 9 3 3 30 28 17 LA Galaxy 8 6 1 25 23 26 Colorado 7 4 3 24 21 16 Los Angeles FC 6 5 4 22 20 17 Minnesota United 6 5 3 21 15 17 Real Salt Lake 5 4 5 20 24 16 Portland 6 7 1 19 18 22 Houston 3 4 8 17 17 20 FC Dallas 3 7 5 14 18 23 San Jose 3 7 5 14 17 25 Vancouver 3 7 5 14 16 25 Austin FC 3 7 4 13 10 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, July 20

Houston 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Wednesday, July 21

Nashville 0, Columbus 0, tie

New York 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

New York City FC 1, CF Montréal 0

New England 5, Miami 0

Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

D.C. United 2, Chicago 2, tie

San Jose 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Colorado 2, FC Dallas 0

LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Thursday, July 22

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1

Seattle 1, Austin FC 0

Saturday, July 24

Columbus 1, Atlanta 0

Minnesota 2, Portland 1

Toronto FC 2, Chicago 1

Nashville 3, Cincinnati 0

FC Dallas 4, LA Galaxy 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 0

Houston 1, San Jose 1, tie

Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie

Sunday, July 25

New England 2, CF Montréal 1

New York City FC 5, Orlando City 0

Philadelphia 1, Miami 1, tie

D.C. United 1, New York 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday, July 28

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.

New England at New York, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 4

Nashville at New England, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 8 p.m.

Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.