All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|10
|3
|3
|33
|30
|19
|Nashville
|6
|1
|8
|26
|24
|14
|Orlando City
|7
|4
|4
|25
|23
|19
|Philadelphia
|6
|4
|6
|24
|20
|16
|Columbus
|6
|3
|6
|24
|16
|12
|New York City FC
|7
|5
|2
|23
|26
|15
|CF Montréal
|6
|5
|4
|22
|20
|18
|D.C. United
|6
|7
|2
|20
|21
|18
|New York
|5
|6
|3
|18
|18
|17
|Atlanta
|2
|5
|8
|14
|14
|18
|Toronto FC
|3
|8
|4
|13
|20
|32
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|4
|13
|17
|29
|Chicago
|3
|9
|3
|12
|17
|27
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|8
|3
|9
|10
|23
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|9
|2
|5
|32
|25
|12
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|3
|3
|30
|28
|17
|LA Galaxy
|8
|6
|1
|25
|23
|26
|Colorado
|7
|4
|3
|24
|21
|16
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|5
|4
|22
|20
|17
|Minnesota United
|6
|5
|3
|21
|15
|17
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|4
|5
|20
|24
|16
|Portland
|6
|7
|1
|19
|18
|22
|Houston
|3
|4
|8
|17
|17
|20
|FC Dallas
|3
|7
|5
|14
|18
|23
|San Jose
|3
|7
|5
|14
|17
|25
|Vancouver
|3
|7
|5
|14
|16
|25
|Austin FC
|3
|7
|4
|13
|10
|15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Tuesday, July 20
Houston 0, Vancouver 0, tie
Wednesday, July 21
Nashville 0, Columbus 0, tie
New York 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
New York City FC 1, CF Montréal 0
New England 5, Miami 0
Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 1, tie
D.C. United 2, Chicago 2, tie
San Jose 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie
Colorado 2, FC Dallas 0
LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie
Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Thursday, July 22
Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1
Seattle 1, Austin FC 0
Saturday, July 24
Columbus 1, Atlanta 0
Minnesota 2, Portland 1
Toronto FC 2, Chicago 1
Nashville 3, Cincinnati 0
FC Dallas 4, LA Galaxy 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 0
Houston 1, San Jose 1, tie
Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie
Sunday, July 25
New England 2, CF Montréal 1
New York City FC 5, Orlando City 0
Philadelphia 1, Miami 1, tie
D.C. United 1, New York 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 1
Wednesday, July 28
Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.
New England at New York, 6 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 1
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 4
Nashville at New England, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York, 8 p.m.
Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 7
Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 8
New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Miami, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7 p.m.
CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
