Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|10
|3
|3
|33
|30
|19
|New York City FC
|8
|5
|2
|26
|30
|16
|Nashville
|6
|1
|8
|26
|24
|14
|Orlando City
|7
|4
|4
|25
|23
|19
|Philadelphia
|6
|4
|6
|24
|20
|16
|Columbus
|6
|4
|6
|24
|17
|16
|CF Montréal
|6
|5
|4
|22
|20
|18
|D.C. United
|6
|7
|2
|20
|21
|18
|New York
|5
|6
|3
|18
|18
|17
|Atlanta
|2
|5
|8
|14
|14
|18
|Toronto FC
|3
|8
|4
|13
|20
|32
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|4
|13
|17
|29
|Chicago
|3
|9
|3
|12
|17
|27
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|8
|3
|9
|10
|23
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|9
|2
|5
|32
|25
|12
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|3
|3
|30
|28
|17
|LA Galaxy
|8
|6
|1
|25
|23
|26
|Colorado
|7
|4
|3
|24
|21
|16
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|5
|5
|23
|22
|19
|Minnesota United
|6
|5
|4
|22
|17
|19
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|4
|5
|20
|24
|16
|Portland
|6
|7
|1
|19
|18
|22
|Houston
|3
|4
|8
|17
|17
|20
|FC Dallas
|3
|7
|5
|14
|18
|23
|San Jose
|3
|7
|5
|14
|17
|25
|Vancouver
|3
|7
|5
|14
|16
|25
|Austin FC
|3
|7
|4
|13
|10
|15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Thursday, July 22
Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1
Seattle 1, Austin FC 0
Saturday, July 24
Columbus 1, Atlanta 0
Minnesota 2, Portland 1
Toronto FC 2, Chicago 1
Nashville 3, Cincinnati 0
FC Dallas 4, LA Galaxy 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 0
Houston 1, San Jose 1, tie
Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie
Sunday, July 25
New England 2, CF Montréal 1
New York City FC 5, Orlando City 0
Philadelphia 1, Miami 1, tie
D.C. United 1, New York 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 1
Wednesday, July 28
Minnesota 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie
Friday, July 30
New York City FC 4, Columbus 1
Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.
New England at New York, 6 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 1
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 4
Nashville at New England, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York, 8 p.m.
Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 7
Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 8
New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Miami, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7 p.m.
CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
