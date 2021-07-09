On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Modano ties Smoltz with closing albatross at Edgewood Tahoe

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 9:08 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (AP) — Hall of Fame hockey player Mike Modano holed out from 205 yards on the par-5 18th Friday for the first albatross in American Century Championship history and a share of the first-round lead with John Smoltz.

After managing nine points on nine pars on the first 15 holes at Edgewood Tahoe, Modano earned 16 on the final three in the modified Stableford scoring event. The former Dallas star had three-point birdies on the par-5 16th and par-3 17th before earning 10 more on 18. In conventional scoring, he had a 1-over 73.

Smoltz, the Hall of Fame pitcher who has struggled playing the PGA Tour Champions on sponsor exemptions, matched Modano with 25 points. He shot 70, making five birdies and three bogeys.

Two-time winner Jack Wagner and NHL player Joe Pavelski were a point back.

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Former LPGA Tour star Annika Sorenstam was at 23 with Kyle Williams and Vinny Del Negro.

Stephen Curry had 21, and two-time winner Tony Romo 20. Curry played alongside father Dell (13) and brother Seth (7).

Three-time winner Mark Mulder had 19 points.

Charles Barkley was tied for 82nd in the 88-player field at minus-16. Al Michaels was last at minus-31.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent